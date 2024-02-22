“Such trash”: Fans slam Berna from The Challenge in season 39 finale for crying and cheating 

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, the remaining cast members, Emanuel Neugu, Nurys Mateo, Colleen Schneider, Corey Lay, Berna Canbeldek, and Moriah Jadae competed to become the new Champion of the MTV franchise.

The episode picked up where last week's segment ended, with Emanuel in the lead and safe from an upcoming elimination task. Since he was the only safe contestant, he picked Nurys to send into the elimination, who competed against Moriah and sent her packing.

Later in the episode, the remaining contestants had to compete in a food and drinks challenge where they had to down a strange drink. Berna broke down in tears at the time.

Towards the end of the episode, they had to compete in a task that was in phases. Colleen had the lead and solved a puzzle before the rest of them, while Berna quickly followed. Colleen, however, accused the contestant of having seen her puzzle and fans agreed.

The Challenge season 39 fans slam Berna Canbeldek in season finale

The Challenge season 39 aired part two of the two-part finale on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the remaining contestants compete to win $250,000 and the next title winner of the long-running franchise.

The episode saw several cast members do exceptionally well, but some fell short. The segment had them compete in various challenges that required them to use different skills.

While Moriah Jadea was eliminated at the beginning of the episode, the remaining contestants continued on and landed at a checkpoint where they had to drink TJ's Go-Go Juice. The mixture was called "TJ's Tuna n Beet Mayo Treat" and consisted of just those things.

Although Emanuel gulped it down like it was nothing, Berna struggled with the juice and broke down in tears. Although she eventually made it through, it wasn't the only roadblock The Challenge season 39 contestant faced during the finale.

Later in the episode, the contestants had to overcome an obstacle course, which contained different puzzles. One of the puzzles was a Sudoku, which had everyone scratching their heads. Colleen was the first person to complete the puzzle as Berna quickly followed suit.

However, the contestants weren't convinced that she did it all by herself. Colleen Schneider told the cast member that she copied her, but Berna denied the accusation. Corey Lay told Emanuel that Colleen was done and that Berna "might have copied." While the MTV star defended herself, Nurys Mateo didn't believe her either.

"Berna, you did not figure this out on your own. You definitely just cheated off of Colleen. You can barely do maths. You telling me you just finished the sudoku?" Nurys said in a confessional.

Fans of the show took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Berna's performance in Wednesday's episode.

Episodes of The Challenge season 39 are available to stream on MTV.

