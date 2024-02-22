"GOAT of hosts": The Challenge fans react to TJ Lavin helping Corey during season 39 finale

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. During the segment, fans saw who became the new champion, but not before the top contenders competed in a series of tasks that consisted of the final stretch of the race.

While Emanuel maintained a strong lead for most of the competition, several contestants faced numerous issues along the way. One of them was when Corey Lay had trouble climbing down a hill. The season 39 contestant's fear of heights froze him in place, but fans saw host TJ Lavin come to his rescue and give him a pep talk.

Fans soon took to social media to react to the interaction online, and appreciating the host's efforts, one person, @drobaseball224, wrote on X:

"I love TJ so much! GOAT of hosts."

TJ Lavin helping Corey get over his fear of heights in The Challenge earns hilarious responses online

The Challenge Battle for a New Champion aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, and during the segment, fans saw the remaining contestants compete to become the new champion of the MTV show.

They competed in various tasks that made up the two-part finale. However, there was one part, where Corey Lay, who previously appeared on Spies, Lies, and Allies was stuck at the top of a hill. The cast member broke down in tears over the height of a hill he had to climb down, before host TJ Lavin talked to him. He told the host that it was very "high" through his tears.

"Bro, it's not that high, it's a little baby hill."

Corey Lay kept telling The Challenge season 39 host that it was "too high." TJ told him once again that it wasn't that high, while the cast member kept insisting that it was. TJ Lavin then told him to get "a** up" there and complete the competition.

TJ further told the cast member that he wasn't going to quit over that on his watch. He pulled the contestant to the edge, and Corey told him not to push him over.

"Sorry. You're-you're not quitting on this. This is nothing."

The Challenge season 39 host reassured the contestant of his safety as well. He showed him how "solid" the ropes were. The cast member asked what would happen if he got stuck and who was going to save him. To this, TJ said:

"I will come and save you. All right? I'll come save you."

This encouraged the contestant to go ahead with the task and he noted that he would try his best. The cast member gave it a shot, tumbling on several occasions, but eventually made it down.

Fans of the MTV show took to social media to react to the interaction online.

Episodes of The Challenge season 39 are available to stream on MTV.

