“Won’t miss ya one bit”: The Challenge season 39 fans react to The Purge in episode 17

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. This week's episode saw three cast members go home, one as part of The Purge and the other two during the elimination challenge.

Fans saw Nurys return from elimination during the segment after sending Horacio and Kyland home.

The following article contains spoilers for The Challenge season 39 episode 17. Viewers' discretion is advised.

During the daily challenge, the season 39 cast were tasked with walking on a big rolling pin suspended in the air and one of the first five contestants to fall was eliminated while the top five were safe from elimination. The cast member who was eliminated from the daily challenge was Michele Fitzgerald.

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and celebrate the contestant's elimination from the MTV show. One person, @_SoDamnFlossy_ wrote on X:

"Bye Michele! Won't miss ya one bit! Conquest is proof your social game can't carry you...you gotta be able to compete."

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.

During the last episode of The Challenge, the cast competed in another daily challenge wherein one of the contestants got purged.

The daily challenge required the contestants to walk on a hamster wheel suspended in air. They had a rope that they were allowed to hold on to but the first five contestants to fall into the water were in danger.

James told the cameras that during Drum Roll, the contestants had to "stay on for as long as possible." The first five to fall became a part of the "loser's bracket" while the top five went into the "winner's bracket." Out of the winner's bracket, the last standing cast member would be immune from elimination.

Berna noted that since she worked in a circus, holding on to a rope and running wasn't tough for her. Michele noted that she wondered how her life came to this point.

"My life is about to plummet to death if I'm not running on a hamster wheel."

TJ Lavin cheered the contestants and told them not to be part of the first five. Corey explained in a confessional that his father was his coach growing up and Corey's The Challenge journey reignited that in his father once again. He noted that he wanted to win the title for his family and to make his family proud.

Two of the cast members to fall first into the water were Olivia and Michele and the latter was sent packing. Michele and Jay have always been on the fans' chopping block for their social games. Fans were especially upset after their alliance sent Nurys into elimination in episode 16 against Kyland and Horacio and how the duo was happy to see her get eliminated from the show.

Now, after Michele's elimination, this is how people have reacted:

