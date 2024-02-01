The Challenge season 39: Who went home tonight?

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast continue to compete in Conquest, which meant more than one contestant was to be eliminated.

The segment consisted of a daily challenge and an elimination challenge and at the end, three people were sent home. When Jay won the daily challenge, Ed Eason was sent packing.

This was followed by an elimination challenge during which Horacio, Kyland, and Nurys competed against one another.

Ultimately, Nurys Mateo beat her friend Kyland and boyfriend Horacio and returned the MTV show.

What happened in The Challenge season 39 episode 16?

Expand Tweet

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week which saw three contestants get eliminated from the MTV show.

The episode began with the aftermath of Zara Zoffrey's elimination as Kyland returned to the house. Horacio stayed back, which revealed how some cast members felt about him.

Olivia broke down thinking about all the times she let her Ride or Die partner down. She regretted not having his back, despite Horacio always being there for her.

However, it was later revealed that Horacio wasn't eliminated and as soon as he entered the house, Nurys Mateo told him that the others were not happy about him still being a part of The Challenge season 39.

Kyland and Berna got into an argument when Horacio returned as Berna pointed out that Nurys and Olivia were sad when they thought he was eliminated.

Kyland pointed out that the Battle for a New Champion contestant shouldn't keep voting for Horacio.

Expand Tweet

Nurys Mateo got a call from her brother who told her to be careful of Olivia Kaiser. He noted that she was not her friend and would "screw" her over.

Although the contestant was appreciative of the warning, she told her brother that she was unwilling to go against Olivia.

During the daily challenge, the cast was divided into heats as three contestants went up against each other at a time. They were tasked with hanging over water and the person who hung for the longest, won. While Jay Starrett won the daily challenge, Ed Eason was eliminated.

During deliberations, the cast voted for who they wanted to send into elimination. While Nurys Mateo was confident that Olivia Kaiser would save her, the cast member saved Moriah Jadae.

This upset both Nurys and Horacio. The male cast member called her a backstabber during his confessional.

Expand Tweet

The three contestants who were chosen to go into elimination were Kyland, Horacio, and Nurys. Ahead of the elimination challenge, Olivia and Nurys spoke about their situation.

The Challenge season 39 cast member expressed how upset she was and told her about her conversation with her brother.

Olivia expressed remorse over her decision and told the cameras that Nurys was just "waiting" for her to fail her." She called it the worst feeling ever.

During the elimination, TJ Lavin told the three contestants that only one of them would make it back to the show.

While it was a close competition, Nurys Mateo became victorious and sent Kyland and Horacio home.

Expand Tweet

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with another episode on MTV.