"A low down dirty b*tch fr": The Challenge season 39 fans slam Olivia Kaiser in episode 16

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. During the segment, the cast continued competing in Conquest, during which each segment saw more than one player go home.

Last week T.J. Lavin introduced The Purge to the season 39 cast members, which meant that the contestant who did the worst in the daily challenge, went home. This was followed by a three-way elimination challenge.

Seeing Ed Eason get eliminated from the daily challenge, the cast had to decide who they wanted to send into elimination. Fans who have seen Olivia and Nurys at odds previously saw the two make up and resolve their issues.

However, the cast member sent saved Moriah over Nursy which angered fans. One person, @pourquoitorrie wrote on X:

"Olivia count your days. A low down dirty b*tch fr."

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.

The Challenge season 39 fans enraged by Olivia

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the cast compete in yet another daily challenge and an elimination challenge.

After Ed Eason was sent packing in the daily challenge, the contestants engaged in another deliberation about who to send into elimination.

During the deliberation, Nurys Mateo was convinced that Olivia was going to pick Nurys, her best friend outside of the game. However, The Challenge season 39 contestant picked Moriah instead.

Corey expressed how surprised he was by the decision and noted that if she could do that to her best friend, nobody else was safe. Horacio noted that he was "shocked" and "so disappointed."

Michelle explained to the cameras that she couldn't compete in the game without Olivia, due to which, she told the season 39 cast member that she was in the bottom three.

After deliberation, Olivia tried to explain why she voted for her to go into elimination. Nurys told the season 39 cast member about her phone call with her brother. She told her that her brother told her not to trust Olivia and that she was going to "screw" Nurys over.

"I was bawling my eyes out," Nurys Mateo noted.

Although Olivia denied the claims, Nurys continued that she told her brother that she was going to stick by her friend. She added that if for whatever reason, Olivia was going to "f*ck" her over, that was fine.

"I'm so shook. Like, she was just waiting for me to fail her. And that's just one of the worst feelings ever," Olivia told the cameras.

Battle for a New Champion fans took to social media to slam Olivia for voting for Nurys.

