When did Michele and Callum from The Challenge break up? Details explored

Among the many "showmances" that blossomed on The Challenge season 39, Michele Fitzgerald and Callum Izzard's relationship caught the attention of several fans. Currently, The Challenge stars Michele and Callum are no longer together. According to Reality Titbit, Michele and Callum broke up sometime in December 2022, after just a few months of dating.

The rumor that Callum allegedly had a girlfriend back home while romancing with Michele on the show proved to be a bone of contention between the two The Challenge stars. According to Cheatsheet, Michelle said on her Instagram page back in November 2023, that she was "absolutely sick" about the incident, expressing her anger about it.

Afterwards, The Challenge star Michele stated that she was unaware of Callum's romantic status at the time of their showmance, and she apparently felt stupid for not having known better.

There's no sign that Michele and Callum are still together at the moment. Although episode 7 of The Challenge season 39 depicted their romantic relationship at its height, it appears that their romance ended during the show's production, as per reports by Fresherslive.

A look into The Challenge season 39 stars Michele and Callum's relationship details and more

Callum and Michele became quite close during season thirty nine of The Challenge. He admitted that he was instantly smitten by her and "felt like he was at university," after they shared a kiss in the pool and went on dates, according to a report by Reality Titbit.

In a confessional during the thirty-ninth installment of The Challenge, Callum acknowledged that his relationship with Michele had improved his skills.

"My U.S. people trust me now because of Michele. I don’t want to seem sly….But I’ve got my fingers in different pies."

Following Callum's elimination by Devin Booker, the two declared their love for one another and their intention to meet again outside. Unfortunately, there were speculations that Callum had a girlfriend waiting for him at home.

Notably, Callum had reportedly dated Ella Rae Wise, star of The Only Way Is Essex, not too long ago before getting involved with Michelle. He was also engaged to Georgia Steel of Love Island before he started seeing Ella, although they broke up after seven months.

According to reports by Fresherslive, Callum and Ella split up in December 2022, after only a few months of courtship. The Sun reported that Callum referred to Ella as a “clout chaser” and said he was eager to get “back to being a player.”

Reality TV star Callum Izzard is well-known for his roles in series including Love Island and The Only Way Is Essex. Callum, who was born in England on February 6, 1995, took part in season 39 of the MTV show also known as Battle for a New Champion.

A reality TV star, Michele Fitzgerald emerged victorious from Survivor: Kaôh Rōng, season 32 of the smash hit series, Survivor. Michele was born on June 5, 1990, and Freehold, New Jersey, is her hometown. Her competitive success was fueled by her strategic gameplay and social skills.

In addition to her gameplay on the show, Michele became well-known for her response, when she found out about Callum's purported girlfriend back home. With social media, Michele has interacted with followers outside her reality TV endeavors and shared details about her experiences both on and off screen.