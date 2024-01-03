"I honestly don’t care" - Devin Booker waves off drama by downplaying beef with Paul George

Devin Booker is widely recognized as one of the best shooting guards in the game today. Being one of the best invites challenge and, therefore, competition. Recently, he was asked by PHNX Sports' Gerald Bourguet about his beef with LA Clippers forward Paul George. The feud started during the 2020-21 season and carried over during an online back-and-forth moment last year.

George and Booker don't easily back down from feuds when it comes to playing competitive basketball. NBA rivalries are nothing new as they bring forth the best in each player. Whether it's through shotmaking from players or trash-talking, players welcome fierce competition.

Here's what the Phoenix Suns star said about his beef with Paul George:

"I honestly don't care. It's just hoops, man. It's competitive. It's nothing that lives off the floor, so it's fine."

The Phoenix Suns are scheduled to host the LA Clippers at 9 p.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday at the Footprint Center. It will be their first time meeting this season since the Clippers were eliminated 4-1 in the 2023 Western Conference quarterfinals.

When did the beef between Devin Booker and Paul George start?

On Jan. 3, 2021, the Suns and the Clippers found themselves in an altercation following an incident between Cam Payne and Paul George. According to Arizona Sports' Damon Allred, the incident started when Payne blocked George's shot attempt but ended up falling on top of the Clippers forward.

Following the fall, Paul George took offense, leading to Devin Booker stepping up to defend his teammate. The altercation with Booker and George carried over to the 2021 Western Conference finals when tempers flared further between the two stars. The Clippers ended up getting eliminated with a Suns' 4-2 series victory.

Things get even more complicated from that point. During an interview with Paul George on "Podcast P with Paul George," Klay Thompson talked about his emotions getting the better of him when he was ejected in a regular season game against the Suns. The incident involved Thompson bragging about his four NBA rings to Booker's zero championships.

Booker responded to Thompson's comments by posting on Instagram and mentioning George with the comment, "Is that the answer you was looking for?" In response, Paul George found what Devin Booker said as a "sorry a** response."