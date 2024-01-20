"Toby is such an a**hole": Love Island fans enraged by Toby's behavior towards Georgia

Love Island: All Stars aired a brand new episode on Friday, January 19, 2023. During the segment, fans saw one couple at odds ahead of a dramatic recoupling ceremony. Toby and Georgia Steel, who previously expressed interest in one another, got into a heated argument.

Georgia initially closed herself off to exploring other options in the villa as Toby expressed exclusive interest in her. However, recent developments left Georgia furious.

During the conversation, Toby told Georgia to "f*ck off" which landed him on the bad side of the internet. Since the episode aired, fans took to social media to slam the cast member. One person, @frustratedWP wrote on X:

"Toby is such an a**hole. He gets mad at Cely at #LoveIsland Games because he feels she's faking it for not showing affection at him. And now Georgia knows what Toby wants she closes off herself and she focuses on him. And she gets this? Not a fan of her but this? UNACCEPTABLE."

Love Island All Stars airs Sundays to Fridays on ITV.

Love Island All Stars fans upset with Toby in latest All Stars episode

Love Island: All Stars fans slam Toby (Image via Twitter/@frustratedWP)

In the latest episode of Love Island All Stars, which aired on Friday, fans saw the cast members get decoupled in a shocking way. During the segment, Toby expressed interest in getting to know other female islanders.

The revelation didn't sit well with his partner, Georgia, who noted that she had closed off the idea of getting to know other people because the two were seemingly together.

As Toby told the ITV celebrity that he wanted to keep his options open, the latter got up to leave. Toby convinced her to continue the conversation, but Georgia wasn't sure what he wanted her to say.

He then told her that since the two of them have been "closed," they should either be in a relationship or talk to other people. Georgia then noted that he spoke to other people so "it's fine."

When Toby claimed that it wasn't the worst thing in the world, Georgia said that this was a "dead end" conversation. Toby then asked her whether she wanted to be in a relationship with him, given that she didn't want to talk to other people.

"That's a big forward," Georgia replied.

The two later spoke about their situation again, but things got heated. Later Toby noted that he had always been honest about being open. Georgia asked him why he went out of his way to pursue her, adding that she didn't understand what had changed between them. He noted that he just wanted to get to know other people.

The two then walked away and Toby said under his breath:

"F*ck off, Georgia."

Love Island fans were upset by Toby's behavior towards the islander and slammed him online.

