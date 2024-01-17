Why did Jake leave Love Island: All Stars? Explained

Love Island has been an essential in the library of reality TV shows since it first aired in 2015. It now flaunts an array of 10 seasons to its name and a renewal for many more. Fans' excitement knew no bounds when they heard of Love Island: All-Stars. They were found on X speculating over the potential returns from the previous seasons.

When the All-Star season premiered on January 15, 2024, fans were finally introduced to the stars they already knew, among which were two former couples who sent fans into a frenzy.

The first former couple on the new season was Molly Smith and Callum Jones, who had separated after running strong for three years, just six months before the new season. The second former couple was Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole. Jake made headlines when he decided to leave Love Island: All-Stars because he didn't want to be in the same space as Liberty anymore.

Why did Jake Cornish from season 7 of Love Island leave Love Island: All-Stars?

Since this IGTV show has been popular since its inception, just like the remarkable stories of its winners, Jake and Liberty's season 7 story must also be familiar to the show's fans. His decision to leave came after the couple discovered that the public had paired them up with each other. As soon as Jake was informed about this, he said, "What are the chances?"

Previously in the episode, Jake was seen telling his castmates that there was no bad blood between him and "Lib," as he calls her. He also said there's "probably a chat to be done," implying that he might not want to date her again despite not having any differences between them.

“Me and Lib left the show, not seen her about, not spoke to her, but I’ve definitely matured massively. Older, bigger, wiser, better looking,” he said.

A source close to the show told The Sun about Jake's emotional state after he saw Liberty as his cast member. The source said that Jake was ready to take on the villa and find love again in this new season, but his encounter with Liberty shocked him.

“It was clear from the start they wouldn’t get back together, then none of the girls wanted to step forward for him,” said the source.

The source continued to say,

“Jake had a nice three days in the villa and had a very emotional chat to Maya Jama. Jake couldn’t stay in the villa so he quit the show – it’s not his time and it’s not the right time to find love.”

What did Liberty Poole say on Love Island: All-Stars?

On season 7 of Love Island, Liberty and Jake broke up only a few days before the finale. This time, on All-Stars, Liberty was seen telling her castmates,

“I always wear my heart on my sleeve but seem to end up getting hurt. I often say I’ll have my guard up but I’ll probably get in there and fall in love after a week. I’m always just quite tunnel vision when it comes to love, if I really like someone I can’t multitask.”

Love Island's other former couple, Molly and Callum, were also shocked to see each other when Molly's reveal as a bombshell was a cliffhanger to the show. Molly and Callum had a fresh breakup only six months before All-Stars premiered. Their relationship of three years means their wounds are deeper than those of Jake and Liberty.

Their breakup was called "bullsh**" by fans of the show because their friendly status meant they already should've known about each other's presence on Love Island: All-Star.

Now it's up to the fans to see who they are paired with and how they take each other's pairing with other people.