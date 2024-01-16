Love Island: All Stars fans call out Callum and Molly's "bullsh*t breakup"

Love Island: All Stars aired its season premiere on Monday, January 15, 4 pm ET and featured fan favorites and former cast members as they returned to the ITV show once again to find love again.

The one-and-a-half-hour-long season premiere featured ex-islanders from the franchise and brought back several familiar faces. This included former couple Callum and Molly, who reportedly broke up in September 2023 after being together for three years. Towards the end of the episode, Callum had to pick a contestant to pair up with, and the cliffhanger reveal was Molly entering as a bombshell.

Fans took to social media to react to the twist and noted that the contestants broke up so they could "run" this storyline. One person, @Bbcanfan9 wrote on X:

"Why do Callum and Molly still have pics with each other up on IG... what type of bullsh*t breakup is that?"

Love Island: All Stars will air another episode tomorrow at 4 pm ET, which is when fans will find out whether Callum picks his ex-girlfriend Molly to be coupled up with.

When did Callum and Molly break up? Ex lovers star in Love Island: All Stars

Fans react to Callum and Molly in Love Island: All stars (Image via Twitter/@Bbcanfan9)

Callum Jones and Molly Smith both entered the Love Island: All Stars villa as bombshells in the season premiere. The two returned to the ITV show to give love another chance and a full-circle moment moment might be in the works for them.

The two initially met in 2020 on the show itself when Molly entered as a Casa Amor bombshell in the middle of the season. While they didn't win their season, they won each other's hearts and continued their relationship even after the cameras were put down.

Although there were rumors that the two split after the show ended, the Love Island: All Stars cast member took to social media at the time to clear the air. He posted a picture with Molly and captioned it "no drama."

The same year, the two moved in together into a four-bedroom house in Manchester.

In 2022, the All Stars contestant opened up about his relationship with Molly and noted that they "proved" people wrong as they celebrated being together for two years.

"We are perfect. We've got two dogs so we've got a proper little family going, it's lovely. There is other things we want to focus on at the minute but obviously in the future it's definitely something we both want together."

While the cast member noted at the time that marriage would eventually be in the books, their clashing opinions on the matter were what reportedly led to their breakup.

The two came face to face during All Stars' season premiere when Molly entered the villa as a bombshell at the end of episode one. Fans took to social media to react to the exes being in the villa together, with many entirely dismissing their breakup.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Love Island: All Stars will return tomorrow with a brand new episode on ITV.