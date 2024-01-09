Love Island All Stars 2024: Meet the cast

Premiering on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 9 pm on ITV, Love Island All Stars will feature twelve returning stars against the backdrop of South Africa. The cast members will embark on their journey and try their hand at finding love. Love Island All Stars, like the other seasons of Love Island, will be broadcast live, unlike the prerecorded Love Island Games.

ITV unveiled the Love Island All Stars logo and a trailer featuring Maya Jama as the host in December 2023, confirming the January premiere date.

Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2024

The identities of former participants on the show, such as Georgia Harrison, Georgia Steel, and Toby Aromolaran, have been verified, and viewers are eager to see which legendary contestants and unforgettable bombshells are searching for love once more.

Keep reading to learn more about the cast of Love Island All Stars 2024.

1) Mitch Taylor

In the summer of 2023, Mitch appeared in Love Island season 10, where he gained notoriety for all the wrong reasons and went so far as to call himself "messy Mitch" on social media. Now that he has a fresh start and a second opportunity at love, he is prepared to make a huge comeback in South Africa this winter.

2) Demi Jones

When Demi first arrived on Love Island in its first winter iteration in South Africa in season 6, she briefly fell in love with co-star Luke Mabbott. But shortly after leaving the resort, they broke up. Following the episode, Demi established herself as a lucrative social media influencer.

3) Luis Morrison

Nine years after making his debut on the dating show, Luis is coming back to the villa for another shot at love. He split up with Cally Jane Beech, with whom he shares a daughter named Vienna, a year after their first series ended.

4) Liberty Poole

Liberty reunites with her ex, Jake Cornish, on the cast of Love Island All Stars. Days before the finale of Love Island season 7, she and Jake chose to divorce. Her fans hope that this time, she'll strike it lucky in love.

5) Jake Cornish

In 2021, Jake was a contestant on Love Island's seventh season when he met Liberty Poole for the first time. The two rapidly got romantically involved. But as the show progressed, they started to distrust one another and eventually broke up.

6) Hannah Elizabeth

Hannah Elizabeth, the star of season one, is returning to Love Island for the All Stars spin-off, nine years after she first appeared on the program and got engaged to her now-ex, Jon Clarke. These days, Hannah is the mother of her four-year-old son Reggie, who she had with her ex, George Andreetti. She is open to dating again.

7) Anton Danyluk

Anton is returning to the show four and a half years after being on Love Island for the first time in season five. In the fifth season, he was paired with celebrities like Molly-Mae, Tommy Fury, and Lucy Donlan.

8) Georgia Harrison

Georgia Harrison, who gained notoriety for her appearance on Love Island's third season in 2017 and her brief romance with Kem Cetinay, is set to return to the venerable dating show.

It follows her well-known revenge p*rn court case against Stephen Bear, in which he was sentenced to prison for having recorded and distributed a private video of Georgia without her permission.

9) Toby Aromolaran

After splitting from fellow contestant Chloe Burrows, Toby is competing on Love Island All Stars to find love again.

10) Kaz Kamwi

After making Liberty Poole her best friend on Love Island, Kaz met Tyler Cruickshank. They advanced to the show's finale and discovered romance. But they split up a few weeks later.

11) Chris Taylor

Following his breakthrough cameo in the Barbie film, Chris Taylor is returning to reality TV. In 2019, Chris made his debut in Love Island's fifth season.

12) Georgia Steel

Georgia Steel gained widespread recognition following her participation in Love Island's fourth season (2018)—which Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham ultimately won.

Love Island All Stars premieres on Monday, January 15, 2024, at 9 pm on ITV1, ITV2, and ITVX.