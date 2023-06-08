"So proud" - Dani Dyer gushes over boyfriend Jarrod Bowen as he spearheads West Ham United to Conference League glory

Jarrod Bowen's girlfriend Dani Dyer took to social media to express her joy for the attacker after he helped West Ham United win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The Irons beat Fiorentina 2-1 at the Fortuna Arena in Prague to lift the Europa Conference League on Wednesday (June 7). Hence, they won their first European trophy since 1999 and also became the second team to win the competition after AS Roma.

Said Benrahma put West Ham in front with a penalty in the 62nd minute, but the lead lasted only five minutes as Giacomo Bonaventura equalized for La Viola. Bowen then emerged as the hero for the Hammers as the grabbed the winner for his side in the 90th minute after combining with Lucas Paqueta.

Bowen's partner Dyer could not travel to the Czech Republic for the final, having only given birth to a pair of twins less than three weeks ago. She, nevertheless, cheered her boyfriend on from her home.

Hours before kickoff, the Love Island winner posted an image of the couple's three children in West Ham kits and wrote:

"Good luck to our daddy & jayjay tonight. We love you."

After the game, Dyer posted an image of Bowen giving an interview on the television.

"So proud," the mother of three added.

Bowen, meanwhile, took to social media to express his delight at winning the Europa Conference League with the Irons. The attacker posted a picture of him kissing the trophy and wrote:

"Champions baby."

Dyer reacted to the post with four heart emojis, while Arsenal legend Ian Wright dropped a similar comment. Manchester City star Jack Grealish was also among those who expressed their joy for Bowen.

"Congratulations brother," Grealish wrote.

Bowen and Dyer have a pair of twins named Summer and Star. The latter had her first child, Santiago, with her ex-boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

How did Jarrod Bowen fare for West Ham against Fiorentina?

Jarrod Bowen, 26, started on the right side of the attack for West Ham against Fiorentina. He found the back of the net with his only shot on target in the game. Apart from the goal, the attacker had a largely quiet game.

The England international had only 26 touches of the ball. Only Kurt Zouma, who was substituted just after the one-hour mark, fared worse among West Ham's starters. Bowen also completed just five passes with 56% accuracy.

Bowen, meanwhile, won five of the 12 duels he competed in, with only six players across both teams faring better. He won four freekicks for the Irons but lost possession nine times and was caught offside twice. In defense, the former Hull City star made one clearance.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes