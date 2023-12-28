Love Island All Stars 2024: Everything we know so far

The speculation of Love Island: All Stars replacing the original show’s winter series was at its peak before August 2023. In September 2023, however, ITV finally confirmed the development after months of rumors. Apart from commissioning Love Island: All Stars, producers also announced that the show will feature a line-up of former contestants from the previous ten seasons.

Islander alums from the former series will try to find love once again and compete to couple up without getting dumped from the Island. The bonds formed on the show will be put to the ultimate test as the contestants navigate themselves from being lovestruck to getting heartbroken.

The couples will explore their connections and try their best to win hearts but only one pair will be crowned as the winner. Notably, this is the first time that ITV has commissioned an All Stars version that will witness the return of alums to get another chance to compete in the quest to find love.

When will Love Island: All Stars be released?

ITV shared an update on Instagram on September 5, 2023, confirming that the spin-off will be released soon but added that there is a little bit of a wait. Although the show's creators haven't disclosed the exact date yet, the show will be released on ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024.

The caption for the video read:

“The rumours are true! Love Island: All Stars is coming soon.”

Where is the show filmed?

This time the villa will reopen its doors for legendary islanders of the past and give them an opportunity to find love again. In the official press release, the producers confirmed the first version of the All Stars version will be filmed in South Africa. The creative director of ITV’s Lifted Entertainment, Mike Spencer said:

“It has been rumored now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX. It's set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!”

Meanwhile, Paul Mortimer, the Director of Reality Commissioning for ITV2 added the new version celebrates a decade of the hit dating show on television.

“Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit." he explained.

Who is hosting the show?

Maya Jama will don the hat of the host when the show begins to broadcast in January. The announcement of Maya’s return was confirmed in a teaser that features her walking on the set in a blingy red gown.

“We’re bringing back All Star Islanders for a second chance at love. The question is who will be be back for amor?” she is heard narrating in the background.

The potential cast

The show's line-up is kept under wraps but viewers have made several predictions of who will re-enter the villa. Season 5’s Michael Griffiths and Ovie Soko, season eight’s Paige Thorne, Mura Higgins, Faye Winter, and Liberty Poole are some of the Islanders who can likely join the core cast of the upcoming show.

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island’s 2023 summer series sand who won the cash prize of £50,000.

Love Island: All Stars will stream on ITV2 and ITVX in January 2024.