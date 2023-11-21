Where was Love Island Games filmed? All locations and their details

Taking place in Fiji, the inaugural season of Love Island Games on Peacock reunites beloved Islanders from multiple Love Island series spanning the U.S.A., U.K., Australia and beyond.

The contestants are eager for a second chance at love as they engage in team and couple challenges, dating, eliminations and, of course, drama. Love Island Games maintains some resemblance to the original series, featuring singles seeking true love, making connections, hooking up and forming couples.

However, unlike the original, the couples can shift from week to week. Contestants include both familiar faces and those meeting for the first time, representing various iterations of Love Island.

Everything about Love Island Games Location

The latest reality TV sensation, featuring former Islanders like Toby Aromolaran, Liberty Poole and Megan Barton Hanson, emerges as the ideal remedy for the gloomy weather. What better way to embrace the coziness than with a hot chocolate and some drama-packed television?

Love Island Games was filmed in Fiji, a picturesque group of islands in the South Pacific. Renowned for its stunning landscape, swaying palm trees, gorgeous coastline and pristine beaches, Fiji's hot weather provided an ideal setting for the islanders to form connections and engage in competition.

Lands of Fiji (Image via Twitter/@loveislandusa)

In the new show set in Fiji, the Islanders, accustomed to public votes dictating their villa stay, had to rely on their individual capabilities. They faced team and couple challenges, engaging in various games and duels.

Unlike Mallorca, Spain, where the UK version of Love Island is traditionally filmed, these South Pacific islands offer a distinct backdrop. Interestingly, Fiji was also the location for the Love Island USA villa, but it's uncertain if the same villa was used for Love Island Games.

What to look forward to from the show?

On Nov. 1, Peacock turned the saying "All's fair in love and war" into a reality. Love Island Games unfolded last night, and without giving away any spoilers, let's take a look at everything that transpired in the show so far.

The two couples who exited the semi-finale on 19 November were Ray and Imani and Zeta Morrison and Mitch. While the power couple Jack and Justine saved Scott and Courtney, their decision sure left Ray in shatters.

Maya Jama, the host of the inaugural season, has previously showcased her hosting skills on Love Island UK Season 9 and served as a team captain on Don't Hate the Playaz.

The finale awaits

During the finale episode, the three male finalists engaged in a competitive inflatable jousting ring, while the three female finalists faced off against each other. The two couples that secured the most wins advanced to the final dual.

Love Island Games debuted earlier this month, spanning 19 episodes and showcasing a dynamic cast of all-star contestants from past Love Island series in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Sweden, France and Germany.

The final three couples, consisting of Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, Aurelia Lamprecht and Johnny Middlebrooks, and Callum Hole and Deb Chubb, have kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

Without revealing any spoilers, fans have been eagerly speculating on who they believe will emerge victorious and take home the prize money.

Final Thoughts

The latest addition to the Love Island series has captivated viewers, leaving them eagerly anticipating future seasons.

The prospect of witnessing couples in picturesque locations navigating the complexities of love and the game has heightened the excitement for what's to come.