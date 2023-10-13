Love Island Games: Everything we know so far

A new reality show, Love Island Games, is coming to television and it will have enthralling drama, love connections, and a lot of games. This season of the show will feature contestants who have previously appeared on Love Island UK, Love Island USA, and Love Island Australia.

Among the contestants of season one are Megan Barton-Hanson, Curtis Pritchard, Georgia Steel, Eyal Booker, Jack Fowler, Mike Boateng, Toby Aromolaran, Liberty Poole, and Scott van-der-Sluis. While television personality and social media influencer Kady McDermott was also invited to participate, she declined, according to the Staying Relevant podcast.

Model and radio DJ Maya Jama will appear on the show as a host, as Peacock announced on Instagram back in August. The announcement noted that with the collision of "Love Island worlds," the channel couldn't just bring alums back to compete. It added that they had to bring back Maya as the host for the "first-ever Love Island Games."

The synopsis of the upcoming show, according to Peacock, reads:

“Set in Fiji, the first season of Peacock’s LOVE ISLAND GAMES will bring together fan-favorite Islanders from various Love Island series across the globe – USA, UK, Australia and beyond – for a second shot at love as they compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of LOVE ISLAND GAMES.”

It adds that in the new "cheeky iteration" of the show, "romance will meet reality" and the alums will face team and couples challenges. They will also be navigating the world of dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and "new competition twists and turns.”

The first season of Love Island Games will be released on November 1, 2023, on Peacock.

Liberty Poole on Love Island Games season 1

After the cast confirmation, Liberty Poole gave an interview to The UK Sun in which she discussed the upcoming show briefly. She mentioned that the show's format was "unexpected" while the "twists and turns were mental." She noted that anyone who will watch the show will have no idea what to expect.

“It took me ages to realise I was in Love Island Games and not Love Island. It’s very physical, it’s typical Love Island with s*xy challenges and there’s a physical aspect as well, and you need endurance and I do not have endurance,” Liberty added.

She also spoke about how her experience on the show came out and how she had gone beyond to find love. Liberty noted that she had forgotten about the prize money by the end.

“It’s still bikinis, s*xy challenges, drama, flirting. You’ll see me in some funny outfits. There’s always a bit of cheeky sn*gging. Everyone was so good looking. Everyone was fit," the realiy star said.

Stating that it was "different in a good way," Liberty said that the show was "out of her comfort zone." Reiterating her point about the twists and turns, she said that people wouldn't expect them as even the cast didn't know what was going to happen next.

She explained how the show will have many challenges and a game that is very "strategic." She claimed that she was not prepared for it at first, and faced some difficulties, which she and her costars overcame together.

During this season, fans will also be able to see many reality TV stars making appearances. The trailer for the show was released on October 4 and has been well received by fans.

Fans can tune into Peacock on November 1, 2023, to watch the first season of Love Island Games.