Who wins Love Island Games 2023? Spoilers reveal winners of the competition

Love Island Games, the dating show's latest edition, crowned its first-ever winners on Monday, November 20. The show featured alums who appeared in different regional segments of the franchise and brought them back to give them another shot at love.

The final three couples were Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler, Aurelia Lamprecht and Johnny Middlebrooks, and Callum Hole and Deb Chubb. Ultimately, Ndiba and Fowler took home the grand prize of $100,000, which they split amongst themselves.

Episodes of Love Island Games are available to stream on Peacock.

Justine and Jack win Love Island Games

Justine Ndiba and Jack Fowler emerged victorious on Monday, November 20, 2023, as they became the first-ever winners of Love Island Games. This marks Justine's second win, as she previously took home the prize during season 2 of the USA edition alongside Caleb Corprew.

The two-time winner was given the offer to either walk away with the money or share it with her partner. Although she stated that her family could "really use the money," the reality star decided to share it because she "wouldn't have been able to get here without Jack."

"I just feel like the connection I felt with Jack this time was a lot more real than the last time. Fowler had a rough time in here, and I feel like we both really deserve it, so I'm going to split it," she said during Love Island Games' finale episode.

Fowler, who previously appeared in Love Island UK season 4 told her that "money is not everything" and that he was just happy to be able to share the win with Justine.

While Justine previously appeared in Love Island USA, Jack Fowler was a part of the UK version of the show during season 4. He entered the show on Day 26 and coupled up with Laura A on Day 30. He was then coupled with several cast members, including Georgia, Alexandra, and Laura C.

Justine and Jack are still together

The winners of Love Island Games are still together. During the Peacock show, the two quickly became fan favorites as their love story started fairly innocently, with Jack warning Justine about a salad containing chickpeas since she was allergic.

"He came running over saying, 'Justine, did you eat the salad? There's chickpeas in it.' He's saving my life. That's when I knew this man really cared about me," she said while on the show.

While it was his caring nature that drew her to him, she later realized that they had a lot in common, which further strengthened their bond. The couple actively make an appearance on each other's social media accounts and have even gone on vacations together since the show ended.

