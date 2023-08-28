Who won Love Island USA season 5? Fan favorite couple takes home the prize

Love Island USA season 5's plot stirred the pot, allowing the audience to witness the wildest season of the franchise yet. After a long summer of romance, the show announced its winners in the grand finale, which aired on August 27, 2023.

Among the final four couples were Carmen and Kenzo, Kassy and Leo, Taylor C and Bergie, and Hannah and Marco. With each couple having experienced their unique trajectories, America's votes chose one to emerge victorious. Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli bagged the coveted prize and title of season 5 winners.

Love Island USA: Fan favorites Hannah and Marco win season 5

The authenticity of Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli's relationship shone brightly from the moment their romance began brewing. Finalists Kassy and Leo, Carmen and Kenzo, and Taylor C and Bergie were outvoted, catapulting America's favorites Hannah and Marco to the win, who took home an impressive $100,000.

Kassy and Leo, the couple with the most dramatic arc of the season, came in second. Carmen and Kenzo bagged fourth place since, although their bond remained strong from the start, fans didn't find in them the reality TV entertainment they were seeking.

Love Island USA winners Hannah and Marco may not have had as much screen time as they deserved compared to the other pairs, but they won American hearts. The show threw insurmountable hurdles at the contestants, all of which this couple overcame almost effortlessly.

Hannah Ortega, aka Marco's ex, was welcomed into Casa Amor, putting the couple through their biggest test until that point, possibly even through their entire stay at the villa. Marco and Hannah Ortega were sent on a romantic date to rekindle their old flame, and Marco also admitted to having a soft corner for her.

However, the Love Island USA fan favorite's feelings did not waver. Marco was aware that he had already formed a deeper connection with Hannah Wright in the villa, a partnership he wanted to continue pursuing with passion. Needless to say, Hannah was radiating when Marco returned alone from Casa Amor.

Throughout their stay at the villa, the Love Island USA duo experienced a whirlwind romance, one that was invigorating, reassuring, and long-lasting.

When the Islanders were asked if anyone had fallen in love, Marco publicly confessed, proclaiming that he was getting close to it with Hannah. The villa applauded this gesture, and Hannah tried her hardest to contain her excitement.

In the penultimate episode of Love Island USA, the Islanders received videos from their loved ones. While some messages caused a stir, this couple only received positive reviews.

Marco was officially given the seal of approval by Hannah's family. Her sister even asked Marco to participate in their future family karaoke nights and come prepared with a song. Her parents continued showering Marco with praise, confident he was the right person for their daughter.

"I think Marco is such a nice, young man and you could tell he comes from such a nice family," Hannah's mother said.

Just when fans thought things couldn't get any better for the couple, Love Island USA released its last episode.

During their final passionate rendezvous on the show, Marco asked Hannah to be his girlfriend, and she said yes. They are now an exclusive, official couple brought together on the picturesque island of Fiji.

"I feel like every hole that was there in my life, you're like slowly patching as the days go on," Marco said while proposing to Hannah.

If that wasn't the cherry on top, this couple had more in store. The remaining Islanders grew more nervous as the Love Island USA finale got closer. Sarah Hyland kicked off the grand ceremony and revealed who came out on top according to America's votes. Carmen and Kenzo came in fourth place, with Taylor and Bergie just a step above them in third.

Kassy and Leo had successfully kept the viewers hooked with the tumultuous experience, and it came down to the wire for the final two couples. Standing tall and victorious were Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli. They both left here with what they sought—a loving, fulfilling relationship and the grand prize of $100,000.

Love Island USA fans are eager to see where the future takes Hannah and Marco's partnership.

Love Island USA season 5 is available to stream on Peacock. While this season has ended, Love Island Games is just around the corner! The franchise brings together its Australian, American, and British islanders to compete for the ultimate title in November 2023.