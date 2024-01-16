When did Molly and Callum from Love Island break up? Details explored

Molly and Callum made headlines as they became one of the few couples to stick together after Love Island's winter edition ended. They made headlines again when they broke up in September 2023, after dating for 3 years.

Love Island: All Stars premiered recently on January 15, with an all-star cast from previous seasons of Love Island. Molly and Callum once again broke the internet, as they both appeared as singles in the newest season of the popular reality show. The season premiere that aired on ITV at 4 pm ET left the episode on a cliffhanger after Molly's reveal as a bombshell when Callum was trying to choose a contestant to pair with.

Molly and Callum's relationship through years after their Love Island debut

Callum Jones was an original cast member on the winter edition of Love Island that came out in 2020. Before Molly was introduced, he was initially paired with Shaughna Phillips. Molly Smith was introduced as a bombshell when the season drove towards its twist of Casa Amor.

Sparks were quick to fly between Molly and Callum and the latter left his partner Shaughna to pursue his new love interest. The move left Shaughna utterly devastated but proved fruitful for the couple.

Molly and Callum got out of the show before its finale but they found what they came to the show looking for, they found love. Shortly after the show, Molly and Callum moved in together in a four-bedroom Manchester apartment, that they called home.

Callum had previously revealed that he sees himself marrying Molly and having children with her in the future but is taking things slow.

In an interview with DailyMailUK, he said,

"We are perfect. We've got two dogs so we've got a proper little family going, it's lovely. There is other things we want to focus on at the minute but obviously in the future it's definitely something we both want together."

It seems like he didn't know then that his slow speed would pose a reason for his breakup with Molly in the future when he said,

"We've just not really decided when. We're just enjoying things that we've got at the minute and then family and marriage will eventually come into it."

However, The Sun reported about their breakup in September 2023. Callum moved out of their shared house and took care of their pug, Winnie. Molly retained Nelly, their Pomeranian.

The sources close to the couple told DailyMailUK that they broke up because Molly wanted to get engaged and it didn't happen. Their friendly status implies that they might have known of each other's presence in the new all-stars season, which has become a topic of fan discussion.

With fans claiming that their move of breaking up was a stint to add more drama to the new show, a reunion can be on the cards. If they change their opinions about marriage and reconcile, they might become an addition to the married couples of Love Island.

Who are Molly and Callum from Love Island season 6?

Callum Jones, 27, hails from Manchester in the UK and was born on May 8, 1996. He used to work as a scaffolder before appearing on Love Island's winter edition. Before becoming a reality star, Callum gained popularity on Instagram for his modeling pictures. His Instagram portrays him as a food and travel enthusiast.

Molly Smith, 30, also hails from Manchester. She was born on September 9, 1993, and has been a model since before the show. She is now an influencer who endorses several fashion brands. She has a separate Instagram handle for fitness-related content.

Love Island All-Star is to take place in a luxury South African villa, adding one more exotic location to the fleet of heavenly locations it has previously shot at. It is hosted by Maya Jama, the BBC host turned internet sensation.

The premiere saw fan favorites from previous seasons of Love Island come together to find love again but got mixed reactions for their awkward pairings.