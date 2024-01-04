Love Island All-Stars: Release date and time, what to expect and more

Fans have been eagerly waiting for announcements on Love Island All-Stars, a spin-off that will have ex-contestants from all 10 seasons of Love Island. The wait is now officially over after ITV put out a teaser trailer of the new show on their X handle, formerly known as Twitter. Love Island All-Stars is premiering on January 15, 2024, Monday at 9 pm, and will be screened on ITV1, ITV2, AND ITVX.

Love Island is a fan-favorite British dating show that has made headlines since the release of its first season in June 2015. Its tenth season finished in August 2023, so it's been long since fans have been craving that Love Island drama.

What to expect from Love Island All-Stars, rumored cast members, hosts, and more

All Love Island seasons have had long run-times of more than 50 episodes, which not only gets the viewers addicted but also gives them separation anxiety upon finishing. This leaves them missing the housemates and craving for more.

The repetition of cast members from the previous seasons of the show comes with a sigh of relief as the viewers again get to indulge in the lives of their past favorites. There hasn't been an official announcement about the contestants returning to the villa, but fans were quick to speculate on its potential returns.

They think Catherine Agbaje from season 10 could make a return because she recently followed a make-up artist on Instagram who works for Love Island. Other rumored contestants to make a return are Paige Throne from season 8, Michael Griffiths, Maura Higgins, and Ovie Soko from season 5, Theo Campbell from season 3, Georgia Steel from season 4, and Mitchell Taylor, who is also a part of season 10 contestants.

Love Island is also known for the luxury villas it keeps its housemates in, and the stunning locations where couples of the show often go on dates and gather for tasks. Previous locations of the show were Majorca, an island in Spain, Fiji, and Capetown. Love Island All-Stars will take place in a South African villa that promises the utmost African beauty.

The show will be hosted by Maya Jama, the TV sensation whose name has been featured in the lyrics of several rappers who appreciate her heavenly beauty. Her styling on the show is a sight to behold and her charm adds to the show's popularity.

Love Island All-Stars teaser trailer

The teaser successfully does the job of keeping important details about the show covered as it only shows Maya Jama dressing up and puckering her lips indicating the viewers to buckle up for the upcoming season.

The song Love is Lovelier the Second Time Around in the background matches perfectly with the show's tone. It is now for the viewers to see if these unsuccessful lovers from the past end up finding love for the second time and if their love is strong enough to win them the Love Island All-Stars.