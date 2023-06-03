What is Catherine Agbaje’s job? Love Island star’s profession explored as she’s set to make her reality TV debut

New single contestants are all set to participate in Love Island season 10, which will premiere on Monday next week. Catherine Agbaje will be one of the islanders who will be seen looking for a serious relationship in the villa. She claimed in her introductory video that she had never been in a relationship but had been in many "situationships."

She said:

“I've basically been single for... ever. It's quite bad. All I do is situationships.”

The Dublin-born, 23-year-old commercial real estate agent is about to make her reality TV debut on Love Island. Only time will tell whether she’ll be successful in winning viewers’ hearts.

Catherine Agbaje didn’t tell colleagues and cousins about Love Island

Catherine Agbaje is a realtor who didn’t tell her cousins and colleagues about her participation on Love Island. Only her closest friends, her family, and her boss at work were informed.

In an interview with several media publications, she said:

“I didn't tell my cousins so they will probably freak out when they see me on TV. I only initially told my immediate family and my best friend and one or two of my closest friends. I told my director in work. I told him and he didn't tell anyone else - he was so happy for me. But my work colleagues didn't really know why I left - but they will soon find out.”

She added:

"My director is really chill, he said he would love for me to come back. I would always try and somehow get back into it after Love Island."

Catherine, aka Cathy, works at a real estate firm called KALMARs. The ITV star’s bio on the company site reads:

“She has brought with her enthusiasm, people skills and a driven energy to the Retail, Decentralised Office and Industrial teams at KALMARs. Outside of the office, Catherine enjoys travelling, socialising and trying all the fine dining spots London has to offer.”

As per her LinkedIn page, her job profile is a commercial consultant. Before KALMARs, she worked as a sales consultant at Field the Jeweller for three years. However, it was a part-time job as she was pursuing her Bachelor’s degree at the time.

The new islander has a Bachelor of Arts (BA) in Psychology and Sociology from Maynooth University and a Master's degree in real estate development and investment from the University of Greenwich.

Going by her Instagram, she likes to change her hair colors and style. Meanwhile, Catherine is all set to enter the Love Island villa.

How did Catherine describe herself in her ITV bio?

Catherine Agbaje mentioned in her ITV bio that people like her voice and that she’s a happy person who always smiles. She also described her as "fun," "flirty," and "never boring.”

Catherine stated she "can chat your ears off!" and is always smiling and laughing. Cathy added:

“In the Love Island villa, I'll be fierce, I'll be confident, I’ll be funny, I'll be myself. You'll love me.”

In addition to Catherine, Love Island season 10 will also welcome Ruchee Gurung, Mitchel Taylor, André Furtado, Tyrique Hyde, Mehdi Edno, Ella Thomas, Jess Harding, Molly Marsh, and George Fensom.

The summer edition of the reality TV show will premiere on Monday, June 5, 2023, on ITV2 and ITVX at 12.01 am ET.

Love Island alum Maya Jama will return as season 10 host, as fans loved her hosting talent in the previous season.

