Love Island: All Stars fans react to "awkward" couplings in season premiere

Love Island: All Stars aired its season premiere on Monday, January 15, at 4 pm ET. The segment brought back former islanders as they appeared on the show again to find love. The show's cast consists entirely of people who have previously participated in the show, and while some may have been successful, others are hoping to take home the prize as well as someone's heart.

The one-and-a-half hour-long season premiere introduced fans to the cast of the season and saw as they interacted and got back into the Love Island groove. The episode also saw the first coupling of the season but ended on a cliffhanger, with one male cast member yet to make a choice.

The first couples of the spin-off were chosen by public voters and fans of the show took to social media to chime in on the choices that were made. One person, @l1v1 wrote on X:

"Good lord, these couplings are awkward."

Expand Tweet

Love Island: All Stars will return to screens tomorrow with a brand new episode on ITV.

Viewers pair exes Liberty and Jake together on Love Island: All Stars

Love Island: All Stars aired its season premiere on January 15, 2024 and saw several former cast members of the franchise return to give love another chance. During the segment, fans saw the cast interact with one another as they got to know some of them for the first time.

However, some cast members already knew one another. This included Liberty and Jake, who previously met on the show in 2021. The two were coupled up from the get-go in the previous season and seemed like one of the frontrunners of the show.

However, fans weren't convinced about Jake's intentions and Liberty also echoed those thoughts.

The two ended things while on the show after Liberty confided in fellow contestant Faye, noting that she was worried about giving Jake the "ick" over small things.

While Jake was taken aback by her decision, they mutually decided to call it quits. The two quit the show soon after. While announcing their exit from the show, the contestant said:

"We've both come to the conclusion that at this moment in time it's best for us to go our separate ways, and we're gonna leave the villa."

The two remained amicable after their time on the show and were reunited on Love Island: All Stars. Ahead of the ITV show, they opened up about coming across exes while on the show and Jake noted that they didn't have any "bad blood." Meanwhile, Liberty noted that "it's always going to be awkward."

While they may have been prepared to see one another on the show, they might have not been prepared to be coupled up with each other during the show. For the first pairing ceremony, fans got to decide which cast members would be coupled up and they put the exes back together.

Other couples that were formed included:

Demi Jones & Chris Taylor

Georgia Harrison & Luis Morrison

Georgia Steel & Toby Aromolaran

Hannah Elizabeth & Anton Danyluk

Kaz Kamwi & Mitch Taylor

Fans took to social media to react to the segment and called the couples "wild."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Love Island: All Stars will air another episode on ITV tomorrow.