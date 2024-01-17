Where was Love Island: All Stars filmed? Location and more details explored

Love Island: All Stars aired its explosive season premiere on Monday, January 15, 2024, on ITV. Islander alums from the former series of the franchise arrived to find love again in South Africa as they competed to couple up without getting duped from the villa.

The relationships formed on the show will also be put to test as bombshells are introduced. The couples will explore their bond and try their best to win hearts but only one pair will be crowned as the ultimate winner.

For those unaware, this is the first time that ITV has commissioned an All Stars version of the dating show that follows the return of alums getting another chance in the quest for love.

Love Island: All Stars was filmed in a sprawling villa in South Africa

The producers of the show confirmed in an official press release that the first-ever All Stars version of the reality TV show will be filmed in South Africa. Mike Spencer, the creative director of ITV’s Lifted Entertainment while announcing the show, said in a statement:

“It's set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again 'graft' as their search for love continues. I simply can't wait!”

In addition to this, the Director of Reality Commissioning for ITV2, Paul Mortimer, stated that the All Stars version celebrates a decade of the smash-hit dating on television:

“Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit."

According to The Independent, it is the same glamourous villa where Sanam Harrinanan and Kai Fagan were crowned as the winners of last year's winter series.

What happened on the Love Island: All Stars premiere?

The Love Island: All Stars premiere witnessed the explosive return of exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith. Notably, Callum made his entrance toward the end of Monday’s episode, when all the other 12 bombshells on the show had already settled in. Through public voting, Demi and Chris were selected as the first couple of the villa this season.

Joining the bandwagon afterwards were Georgia S and Toby, Hannah and Anton, Liberty and Jake, Georgia H and Luis, and Kaz and Mitchel. Callum, 27, was on the verge of deciding which girl he wished to couple with, when his ex-girlfriend, Molly, walked in as another bombshell.

In a surprising twist, it was then revealed that Callum had to either settle for stealing another Islander’s girlfriend or choose to pair up with his ex. The alum shocked all his fellow castmates by deciding to couple with Molly.

In addition to this, other exes to reunite on the show were Jake and Liberty Poole. The two ended up being paired together owing to a twist. When host Maya Jama asked the duo how they felt about their coupling, Jake noted that he “didn’t hate” Liberty.

Amidst the chaos, Jake leaving Love Island: All Stars not even less than 24 hours after the airing of the first episode has shocked fans.

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.