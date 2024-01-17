Callum and Molly reunite in Love Island: All stars

The reunion of exes Callum Jones and Molly Smith on Love Island: All Stars has garnered significant traction on the internet. The duo first met in Casa Amor, Cape Town, in 2020, where they became one of the genuine pairings on Love Island season 6. After the show ended, the couple moved in together in Manchester, dated for almost three years, and co-parented their dogs before calling it quits.

On Love Island: All Stars, the pair returned as bombshells individually, and it appeared neither of them knew they were making a comeback on the ITV show to get a second chance at finding love.

Though most viewers felt the exes “staged” their break-up, Callum and Molly spoke at lengths about their separation on Tuesday’s episode.

Molly caught “off guard” upon meeting Callum on Love Island: All Stars

Notably, Molly and Callum appeared as bombshells after 12 alums had already settled into the dating show. Demi and Chris were selected as the first couple in the villa through a public vote. This was followed by the coupling of other bombshells - Georgia S and Toby, Hannah and Anton, Liberty and Jake, Georgia H and Luis, and Kaz and Mitchel.

After making his entrance, Callum, 27, had to decide on which girl to couple up with. In a surprising twist, however, in walked his ex-girlfriend, Molly, as another bombshell. He was then faced with the choice of either stealing another Islander’s girl or choosing to couple up with his ex. Callum shocked his fellow islanders by deciding to pair up with Molly.

During a conversation between the exes in the episode, Molly accused Callum of being “cold and cut off” after the breakup and the latter responded:

"It's logical to not message each other and check up when you've ended a relationship".

Molly also said she was perplexed after Callum chose to couple with her:

"It's confusing that he'd choose to couple up with me again."

Why did Love Island: All Stars’ Molly and Callum break up

According to The Sun, a source close to Molly revealed that things began falling apart between the two when she suggested buying a house together instead of renting one, which reportedly “freaked” Callum. The insider further added:

“He totally changed after that and became really cold. That was the beginning of the end.”

On Tuesday’s episode of Love Island: All Stars, Callum narrated his perspective of the split to Anton, suggesting they were "always clashing":

"It's only six months, it's not been a lifetime. And you don't know the context behind the relationship, [we were] always clashing, difference of opinion. I wasn't happy, she wasn't happy but now, it's like 'can we fix it?''

However, Molly told all the other girls in the villa that Callum was disrespectful toward her after the split. She admitted their breakup was mutual and added:

“Honestly, nothing bad happened. We mutually just agreed that we weren't really getting on. It was very mutual, but literally two weeks after we broke up, he was just doing things that I thought were disrespectful, and I thought he could have handled it a lot better.”

Despite such confessions and allegations, fans of the show believe Callum and Molly’s breakup story is nothing but a publicity stunt.

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.