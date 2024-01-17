"Staged AF": Love Island: All Stars react to Callum coupling up with Molly

Love Island: All Stars aired its explosive season premiere on Monday, January 15, which witnessed the shocking return of exes Molly Smith and Callum Smith to the villa. The alums, who have arrived as the season's new bombshells, first met each other on Love Island season 6 in 2020.

The pair reportedly dated each other for approximately three years before calling it quits in September 2023. Now, on Tuesday's episode, Callum made a bold decision to couple once again with his ex-girlfriend in a shocking twist.

Owing to a public vote, bombshell Demi was paired with Chris as the first couple of the villa in this series. Their coupling was followed by that of Georgia S and Toby, Hannah and Anton, Liberty and Jake, Georgia H and Luis, and Kaz and Mitchel. However, Callum, who made his entrance after the coupling process, was given an opportunity to steal one girl for himself to complete a task.

After him, Molly arrived at the villa, which left Callum with two options: either steal one of the girls or couple up with his ex Molly. He picked Molly, leaving fellow islanders gasping.

Molly did not reject Callum's advances, but claimed they could never get back together. However, it seems fans of the show aren't buying their break-up story. Viewers of Love Island: All Stars believe the exes faked their split. One fan @zoemcallister96 wrote on X:

"Nah this Callum and Molly thing is staged af."

Fans don't believe Love Island: All Stars alum Callum and Molly ever broke up

Expand Tweet

During a conversation, Callum revealed the reason behind their separation, saying that they were "always clashing." Molly, however, told the other girls in the villa of Love Island: All Stars that Callum behaved disrespectfully with her after the split:

"Honestly, nothing bad happened. We mutually just agreed that we weren't really getting on. It was very mutual, but literally two weeks after we broke up, he was just doing things that I thought were disrespectful, and I thought he could have handled it a lot better," she said.

Molly clarified Callum did apologize to her for his behavior, but she was being sent videos and pictures of him, which left her annoyed. In addition to this, while chatting with Anton, Callum narrated his perspective:

"It's only six months, it's not been a lifetime. And you don't know the context behind the relationship, [we were] always clashing, difference of opinion. I wasn't happy, she wasn't happy but now, it's like 'can we fix it?''

When asked if he'd have a problem if Molly paired up with another bombshell, Callum declined, adding he's happier now than at the time of split. At one point, the exes admitted to getting caught off guard after meeting in the villa once again.

Molly brought up how Callum was "cold and cut off" after the breakup, to which the latter responded:

"It's logical to not message each other and check up when you've ended a relationship".

After Callum chose her for the task, Molly reacted by saying:

"It's confusing that he'd choose to couple up with me again."

Their equation isn't sitting right in the minds of fans, who are now accusing the duo of staging their separation on Love Island: All Stars.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Sammy Root and Jess Harding were the winners of Love Island’s 2023 summer series and won the cash prize of £50,000.

Those interested can watch the new episodes of Love Island: All Stars on ITV2 and ITVX.