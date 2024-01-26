The Challenge season 39 elimination spoilers: Winner revealed

The Challenge season 39 premiered on October 25, 2023, and brought back alums of the franchise who were yet to bag a win. The format of the latest season was a little different from the previous seasons as it was divided into three segments, Control, Chaos, and Conquest.

As part of Control, the cast members earned money that one would take home. During the segment, the contestants battled it out amongst themselves in the elimination arena to see who would make it through every episode. As part of Chaos, the most-voted contestant of the episode went up against a mercenary.

As MTV Legends appeared as mercenaries, they were tasked with eliminating contestants and potentially bagging $10,000 in the process. The show just went into Conquest during episode 15, which meant the contestants would have to once again battle it out amongst themselves in the elimination arena.

However, Conquest introduced The Purge to the season 39 contestants, due to which, the worst performer of the daily challenge, was automatically eliminated from the show.

Much like most reality shows, fans were eager to find out who would be called the new Champion from the next generation of MTV challengers. A spoiler thread on Vevmo, titled, THE CHALLENGE: BATTLE FOR A NEW CHAMPION - SPOILERS, revealed that Emanuel Neagu won season 39 which started filming in June 2023.

The Challenge season 39: Who will go home in the coming weeks?

The Challenge season 39 is slated to return next week with an all new episode on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. During the segment, the contestants will continue to compete in challenges and send someone home to become the new champion during Battle for a New Champion.

So far in the MTV show, several cast members have been eliminated, including Zara and Ravyn, who went home during episode 15, which aired earlier this week. Since the current season only brought back MTV alums who haven't won a single The Challenge season yet, it has been hard for fans to predict who is likely to win. However, a spoiler thread on Vevmo recently revealed the winner as well as the players who will be eliminated next.

The results of the thread were later posted on the show's Fandom page, which noted that Emanuel Neagu will take home the prize.

If spoilers are to be believed, in the upcoming episodes, Ed will be purged, while Nurys will eliminate Horacio and Kyland. Michelle will also be purged while James and Olivia will be eliminated. The thread notes that while Emanuel will win The Challenge season 39, Nursy will be the first runner-up of the season.

Collen will finish third, followed by Corey, and Berna respectively. Jay will be eliminated by Corey while Moriah will be sent home by Nurys Mateo.

The Challenge season 39 airs episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

