Watch: The viral lap dance video featuring Horacio and Nurys from The Challenge

Horacio and Nurys appeared on season 38 of The Challenge: Ride or Dies as newbies, in October 2022. The couple made headlines when their dating rumors came out to be true.

They kept their chemistry smartly hidden during their course on season 38. However, in September 2023, they eventually acknowledged their connection and made an appearance in season 39 of The Challenge: The Battle for a New Champion, which aired in October 2023.

The Challenge: The Battle for a New Champion features alumni of The Challenge who haven't ever won the competition. They compete to take home their first-ever win making the competition even more cutthroat than it already is.

Horacio and Nurys' relationship came unexpectedly because they managed to love in an intense and competitive environment. Amidst the discussions of their romance, a video of Nurys giving Horacio a lap dance from season 39 has gone viral.

The viral video of Horacio and Nurys involved in a lap dance from season 39 of The Challenge

The Challenge's official Instagram account shared a clip back in November. The viral clip features Horacio and Nurys drinking and enjoying at a club. Horacio is sitting down, while Nurys is dancing with her friends. She comes on to Horacio and starts giving him a lap dance.

In the confessional Horacio is seen saying, "I think Nurys is absolutely beautiful, she's a gorgeous girl." He goes on to say,

"Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful girl... got me blushing out here, what am I doing."

Olivia, Horacio's partner and good friend from the Ride or Die season was seen saying in a confessional,

"Nurys and Horacio are very interesting to me because they've known each other for a long time now so I thought there was chemistry there, they maybe would've already connected but it just goes to show some relationships start off very very slow."

Horacio and Nurys' relationship through seasons 38 and 39 of The Challenge

Even though Horacio and Nurys were both on season 38 of the show, they didn't show any signs of romance or chemistry. Nurys was the one to start dating rumors when she posted a chain of videos gushing over a guy. In one of her videos, Nurys even revealed that the mystery man even took her skydiving.

Nurys almost confirmed her date to be Horacio when she posted on September 12, 2023, a picture of her sitting on his lap with a caption that said, "dating someone who naturally brings out your childlike playfulness, makes you laugh, never stops flirting with you, and loves you a little extra on the days you don't feel loveable >>>"

Horacio replied to the post saying, "Well…. I don’t want to brag BUT I’m dating a 13/10 so.." Since then, the couple hasn't shied from posting pictures together on both Instagram and TikTok.

According to realitytitbit, Horacio and Nurys went to New York on September 24, where Nurys introduced Horacio to her father, brother, grandpa, and best friend. This hints at their seriousness for each other.

Horacio and Nurys aren't the only couple to come together on the sets of The Challenge, Paulie and Cara, Nany and Kaycee, Zach and Jenna, Kam and Leroy, and Sean and Rachel, all connected on the show and are since married.

