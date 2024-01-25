The Challenge season 39: Who went home tonight?

Season 39 of The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, January 24, 2023. During the segment, another cast member went home, but at the hands of a mercenary.

In the previous episode, host T.J. Lavin announced that going forward, there would be no more mercenaries. The segment brought back the iconic Purge, which sent Ravyn Rochelle packing.

The eliminated contestant took to social media after the episode aired and thanked fans for supporting her. She noted that she missed the game already.

"Annnd that's how you DON'T paddleboard folks. I miss the game already, thank you everyone that kept their hearts open to me & supported me every step of this crazy journey this won't be the last of me."

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a brand new episode on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on MTV.

The Challenge season 39 episode 15 saw Ravyn Rochelle get eliminated

In The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion episode 15, the cast went up against one another to secure their position in the game. Last week, C.T. Tamburello appeared as a mercenary in season 39 and he was the last of the MTV Legends to make an appearance on the show.

Since he successfully eliminated Asaf Goren, the season 39 prize fund decreased by $10,000, which meant that the season 39 winner would walk away with $356,000.

During Wednesday's episode, host T.J. Lavin announced that the game was going to change once again. He told the cast that they had made it through control and chaos. It was time for conquest.

"This is the push towards the final. In conquest, there is no more teammates, thers's no one else to rely on," he said.

The Challenge season 39 contestant Horacio noted that while some people may feel the pressure during individual tasks, he wasn't one of them. Colleen noted that she was "so over" team challenges. James added that it was now time to separate the real contenders from the "absolute jocks."

The host explained the competition for episode 15, titled Dark Tide, which took place over three rounds. T.J. explained that in the first round, five contestants would be strapped on a speedboat. The boat would leave the bay and drop the contestants near a course containing three checkpoints.

The season 39 contestants had to paddleboat back to the shore while going through the checkpoints and collecting colored rings. When they reached shore, they had to throw the rings onto a pole. The contender who would throw the ring first would win and was safe from elimination.

"So listen everyone, if you don't make it here, you can't make it into my finals. There's no doubt about it. So, during conquest, you get last place, you're automatically purged from the game."

Ravyn Rochelle, who was eliminated in episode 15, opened up about conquest on X. She wrote that she got out of the water with only two rings. The cast member spent close to 30-40 seconds trying to find the third ring, which had floated away.

Nurys Mateo, another season 39 contestant, expressed sadness over Ravyn's elimination on the social media platform. She noted that losing Ravyn Rochelle was harder than "ever expected."

The Challenge Battle for a New Champion will return next week with a new episode on MTV.

