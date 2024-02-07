The Challenge season 39: What is TJ Lavin's net worth as of 2024?

The Challenge is in its 39th season, and its presenter is TJ Lavin once again. The American BMX cyclist has presented the show since its 10th season and has also hosted spin-offs and specials.

TJ, 47, has enjoyed a hugely successful career in riding, and is a DK Dirt Circuit Champion, Gravity Games champion, European championship winner and a CFB Champion.

The Las Vegas, Nevada, native has also ventured into the music industry and released an album titled 'The First Set' in 2007 after self-learning the piano.

Lavin also released a song titled 'Soldier' a year later, which was a tribute to his late friend Stephen Murray, who crashed during the Dew Action Sports Tour in Baltimore.

How much is The Challenge host TJ Lavin worth?

TJ has a net worth of around $9 million as he continues to host The Challenge, per Married Biography. The BMX rider also earned his fortune through sponsored dirt jumping and riding and has also sevured several endorsement deals.

The American also had a film titled 'A Film about T.J. Lavin' released in 2003, which covered his life as a BMX rider. He has also featured in an episode of MTV's 'Cribs' and has made appearances in 2013's 'Beast' A Monster Among Men' and 2020's Viena and the Fontomes', per Celebrity Net Worth.

When did TJ start hosting the Reality TV series?

TJ started hosting The Challenge in 2005 for Season 11 under its original name 'Real World/Road Rules Challenge: The Gauntlet 2'. He has become a fan-favorite of the show with his laid-back personality and delivered some of its most iconic moments.

MTV initially launched the show as 'Road Rules: All Stars', premiering on June 1, 1998, and hosted by David "Puck" Rainey. The former The Real World: San Francisco cast member was replaced by names like BMX rider Dave Mirra and freestyle skier Jonny Moseley for the next few seasons.

TJ's initial hosting skills were a tad raw, but he soon charmed fans with his wit and charisma. He's now hosting season 39, and 16 episodes have aired thus far.

The American was involved in a serious accident in 2010 during a BMX event. He was placed in a medically induced bcoma but showed fighting spirit and returned to continue hosting The Challenge.

Who is TJ's partner Roxanne Siordia?

TJ is married to Roxanne Siordia, is a Health and Nutrition Coach and personal trainer. The couple tied the knot on November 2, 2012, at a ceremony in his hometown of Las Vegas. They had been together for eight years before their wedding.

Roxanne entered the relationship with a daughter named Raquel, who was born in 1999. TJ adopted his stepdaughter shortly after marriage, and she's now 23.

The Challenge host and his wife celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary in 2012. Roxanne posted a slideshow of the pair on Instagram with a heartfelt message:

"18yrs together. We’re trying to see who can outlast who. He’ll tap out first, I’m hard to handle."

When can fans next catch TJ in action on The Challenge?

TJ Lavin will be back hosting The Challenge on Wednesday (February 7) 2024 on MTV at 8 pmET/PT. It will be the 17th episode of the season and is titled 'Feel the Bern'.

