"BOY BYE": The Challenge 39 fans celebrate Jay Starrett's elimination

The Challenge season 39 has reached the finale, with its first part released on Wednesday, February 14. Titled The Beginning Of The End, episode 18 focuses on the finalists Berna Canbeldek, Colleen Schneider, Corey Lay, Emanuel Neagu, Jay Starrett, Moriah Jade, and Nurys Mateo battling it out for survival.

Jay Starrett finishes seventh place in the MTV competition series after being eliminated in the first round of the finale. He remains one of the controversial contestants on The Challenge season 39, Battle for a New Champion, for betraying friends and plotting schemes that resulted in the ousting of fan-favorite players Horacio Gutiérrez and Kyland Young.

While exiting the show, Jay rooted for Nurys, whom he has betrayed multiple times this season, to win. However, fans didn't seem to believe him. A user @hay_matheny22 wrote on X:

"Jay rooting for Nurys now? BOY BYE."

A barrage of The Challenge fans also took to Twitter to celebrate Jay's exit.

Corey eliminates Jay in the first round of The Challenge finale

The Challenge 39 finale is divided into three phases. The first one is Control, where the contestants will compete together, then the Chaos, where contestants will compete in rotating pairs, and finally in Conquest, the remaining players will battle it out individually for the crowning of the new champion.

After the conquest challenge, Corey and Jay landed into elimination, where they competed to complete a puzzle task. Jay wasn't happy about the turn of events and said in a confessional:

"I'm going to go into an elimination this season, and I was doing my best to not go into one. That was my goal this entire season don't go into elimination make it to the final and win on a perfect game. Ugh! I'm so p*ssed right now."

Corey managed to solve the puzzle first, which prompted the host and other contestants to cheer for him.

"Corey getting it done! Well done Corey," said TJ Lavin.

Nurys Mateo added:

"That was impressive. Wow. Corey that was just insane."

The winner of the elimination task, Corey, reflected on his victory, noting:

"Jay thought he was gonna come into this final, beat all of us and go home after playing a shady game. But maybe he got sent in because he wasn't so nice to us. The people that are left are the people who were used and abused by everyone else in the house."

Jay swore off trying to get to terms he had to head home after coming this close in the finals. He left disappointingly but before leaving, asked Nurys to win the competition. The latter giggled and said in a confessional:

"Jay crossed some people and everything you do in this game will come back to get you. I don't mean to giggle but karma's a b*tch."

Fans were disappointed the last few weeks with the persistent existence of Jay in the series. The reactions were rooted out owing to the eliminations of strong contenders Kyland Young and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr, which was schemed by Jay during the house vote process.

Now, as he becomes the first contestant to be eliminated from the finals, fans are relishing his exit.

Players to finish third and fourth will take home $36,000 and $70,000 respectively. The winner of season 39 will be awarded a whopping $250,000.

The second part of The Challenge season 39 finale will release on Wednesday, February 21.

