"I don't regret": The Challenge star Olivia Kaiser addresses fan uproar on Horacio's exit

Olivia Kaiser faced defeat at the hands of friend-turned-rival Nurys Mateo in the elimination round of The Challenge season 39 episode 17, which was released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. Kaiser has been receiving flak from fans since last week due to her betrayal that led to the elimination of Horacio Gutiérrez and Kyland Young.

In episode 16, titled Family Knows Best, Kaiser was left with the option of choosing one contestant to save during house votes. She betrayed her closest allies, consisting of her best friend Nurys and former Ride of Dies partner Horacio, and chose Moriah Jadea, garnering criticism from viewers.

Episode 17 saw Olivia landing in the same spot she put her friends last week, battling Nurys and James Lock in the elimination round for survival. Nurys emerged victorious and sent the other two packing.

After Olivia’s exit from the competition series, the player reflected on the things she would want to change in her Battle for a New Champion journey. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Olivia admitted she hurt her loved ones, but one thing she doesn’t regret is questioning Horacio’s loyalty.

“[Things I would] change? Yeah, honestly because of the fan response and the hate is insane and I also hurt people I love... But questioning Horacio, I don't regret that," Kaiser told EW.

In the current season, Olivia assumed that Horacio no longer had her back, especially now that he was dating Nurys Mateo.

The Challenge star Olivia Kaiser on Horacio’s elimination

In the “Conquest” stage of The Challenge season 39, the loser of the daily challenge is eliminated immediately. Meanwhile, the winner earns immunity and the power to save a player who saves another, and the round continues until three contestants land at the bottom. In episode 16, winner Jay chose Michele, who picked Olivia next.

Nurys breathed a sigh of relief, sure that Olivia would choose her, only for the latter to send shockwaves by saving Moriah Jadea. It was revealed in a flashback that Jay and Michele conspired against Nurys, Horacio, and Kyland by making a last-minute deal with Olivia.

The Challenge fans were gutted to witness the dramatic turn of events because in episode 15 when it was Nurys’ turn to save a player, she chose Olivia over her boyfriend Horacio. It was the perfect opportunity for the Love Island USA star to return the favor, but her decision sent Nurys, Horacio, and Kyland to elimination.

In an interview with Distractify, The Challenge star Horacio spoke at length about Olivia’s betrayal:

“It was very, very, hard. Very heartbreaking because I know that if she had picked Nurys, we would not be having this conversation right now. The game would have played out so differently. This was the perfect opportunity for [Olivia] to show that she was with us.”

Speaking about her friendship with Horacio, Olivia believed it was “fair” for her to not depend on the former as an ally because she wasn’t sure about their friendship anymore. Notably, they were paired together in The Challenge: Ride of Dies, where the duo became fan favorites. However, their friendship did not exist outside the show.

“I didn't know what my friendship with Horacio was. We didn't have this nine-year best friendship. I was still getting to know him as a human being," Olivia told EW.

Addressing the uproar after Horacio’s elimination, Olivia added:

“I went home in this elimination and that was only one episode after [Horacio’s elimination], so why'd I have to cause this whole uproar just to go home the next week? I should've just gone into that elimination.”

According to The Ashley's Reality Roundup, Horacio has only spoken to Olivia once since filming Battle for a New Champion, and their relationship remains strained.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV airs every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT.

Catch a Breaking Bad actor in a brand new role HERE