"This moron's giant ego": The Challenge fans disapprove of Jay's victory in episode 16

Jay Starrett continues to be one of the controversial contestants on The Challenge season 39, Battle for a New Champion. Episode 16, released on Wednesday, January 31, saw the player emerging as the winner of the daily challenge, thereby becoming immune to elimination.

However, fans of the reality TV show are disappointed with the persistent existence of Jay in the series. Notably, the reactions are rooted out owing to the eliminations of Kyland Young and Horacio Gutiérrez Jr, who are among the strong contenders this season. A user, @_SoDamnFlossy_, commented on Jay's victory on X and wrote:

"Y’all just REALLLLLLLY want to grind my gears with this damn Jay win!!! I have never been so incredibly annoyed watching a single season the way I have this year. Absolutely can’t stand this season and this morons giant ego!"

Fans can't stand Jay's victory in The Challenge season 39 episode 16

The Challenge has reached the "Conquest" stage where the daily winner earns the power to save a contestant, who further saves another, and the process continues until three players are left at the bottom. In episode 16, Jay used the power to save Michele and she chose Olivia next.

When it came to Olivia's turn, it was believed she'd save Nurys, her best friend, thereby subsequently saving Horacia, who was her partner during Ride or Dies, and Kyland Young. However, Olivia ended up choosing Moriah which led the allied parties to battle for survival in an elimination round.

Nurys managed to emerge as the winner of the round, prompting Kyland and Horacia's instant eviction. Fans of the show claim Jay chose Michele's name because he had an inclination it would push Nurys, Horacia, and Kyland into elimination. Additionally, a barrage of fans believe Jay won't be able to survive if he were to be pitted against Challenge legends like CT, Wes, and Abe in a season.

Meanwhile, a section of viewers have also shown disapproval of Jay and Michele's alliance. Fans wanted Horacia and Kyland to compete with Jay, suggesting the latter would never win against them individually.

Who else was eliminated in episode 16?

Kyland and Horacia's ousting came in the private elimination battle. However, before that, the loser of the daily challenge Ed Eason was sent packing home. Talking about Olivia's betrayal, Horacia told Distractify:

“It was very, very, hard. Very heartbreaking because I know that if she had picked Nurys, we would not be having this conversation right now. The game would have played out so differently.”

Nurys will continue playing in the competition series, which means there's scope for redemption and revenge. Notably, a section of fans have also condemned Olivia for betraying Nurys, her best friend from outside the show. At one point in the episode, Nurys revealed how she had been warned by her brother not to trust Olivia but she did not pay any heed to his advice.

Previously, the two cast members who were eliminated from season 39 episode 15 were Zara and Ravyn. The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT. The show is also available to stream on platforms including Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

Those interested can also watch The Challenge: Home Turf, an eight-part documentary series, released on Monday, January 29, at 8 pm ET on The Challenge YouTube channel.