The Challenge: Home Turf - Meet the cast

The Challenge: Home Turf, an upcoming eight-part documentary series, is all set to witness decorated Challengers going back to their roots. With a behind-the-scenes glimpse of their lives, cast members will be seen sharing real-life accounts of their childhood as the cameras roll in their hometowns.

Bringing untold stories of the past to light, the series will also witness alums narrating the most iconic moments of their careers. The Challenge: Home Turf is set to narrate how the life of cast members looked before they made their foray into the TV scene.

The documentary series highlights the stories of some of the fan-favorite alums, including Johnny Bananas, CT Tamburello, Cara Maria, and more.

The Challenge - Home Turf cast

Johnny Bananas

Johnny Bananas’ first television appearance was on The Real World season 17. Since then, he has featured in multiple seasons of The Challenge, served as a finalist on House of Villains, and has currently participated in The Traitors season 2.

In a confessional interview shown in The Challenge: Home Turf’s trailer, Johnny said:

“I am a very vengeful bast*rd. And when you experience The Challenge with someone, it bonds you forever.”

A segment in the clip also played his infamous moment of stealing all the prize money from Sarah Rice in Rivals III.

Chris 'CT' Tamburello

Chris “CT” Tamburello is one of the most popular players to ever compete on The Challenge. With nearly two decades of career in reality TV, fans have witnessed both his fiery and soft antics on their screens. The five-time Challenge winner recently featured as one of the champions on the 39th season of Battle for a New Champion, the smash-hit MTV show.

He was seen reminiscing over the Charlestown neighborhood in Boston, Massachusetts, where he grew up in the first 10 seconds of The Challenge: Home Turf trailer.

Cara Maria Sorbello

The champion of Battle of the Bloodlines, Vendettas, and Champs vs. Pros, Cara appeared in the The Challenge: Home Turf trailer riding a horse. In the documentary, she spoke at length about how little she knew about The Challenge, when she participated in the show that later went on to change her life.

Cara, who had also been the finalist on Cutthroat, Rivals, Final Reckoning, and War of The Worlds, initially believed she could handle women until the franchise brought out Laurel Stucky, which changed her perspective about easily defeating female opponents.

Devin Walker

Ride or Dies champion Devin Walker noted how he was deemed an underdog on the show in The Challenge: Home Turf trailer:

“A lot of people felt, 'How could he ever win? He's a normal guy.' I almost want to say how much better it is for me than it is for other people because no one ever thought it would happen."

Devin, who was a finalist on Rivals III, Spies, Lies & Allies, and also competed on Vendettas, Double Agents, and Final Reckoning, declared he is going to keep winning toward the end of the clip. He said:

“I'm gonna win again. And you're gonna be sitting there, saying to yourself, 'How'd he do it?' I'm good."

Darrell Taylor

Darrell Taylor reminisced about his childhood days in the trailer as a throwback photo of him appeared on the screen. The champion of The Gauntlet and Fresh Meat said:

“I grew up in the East Bay. As a kid, I was a pyromaniac. I set a house on fire. Nobody knows about that.”

Notably, Darrell has also competed on Double Agents, The Ruins, Ride or Dies, and All Stars 3, among several other seasons.

Tori Deal

Tori Deal, who has been a champion on Ride or Dies and a finalist on Dirty 30, War of the Worlds 2, and World Championship, addressed the popular opinion surrounding her back-to-back appearance on the hit task-based reality TV show. She noted in the trailer:

“I think the overwhelming question from people is ‘How long are you going to The Challenge for? You keep doing it back to back. What’s the goal?’”

Amanda Garcia

Though Amanda Garcia has never become a champion, her antics on The Challenge have made her a fan-favorite contestant. She was asked in the Home Turf trailer:

“Do you think you’re misunderstood on the show?”

Amanda, who is a nurse at a correctional facility and works at a prison, goes numb for a second, and her answer isn’t shown to viewers. The reality TV star has competed in Rivals III, Final Reckoning, and War of the Worlds.

Tula "Big T" Fazakerley

A wig maker by profession, Tula is known for her long association with The Challenge franchise. Known by the moniker Big T, she also appeared in 2019's Shipwrecked: Battle of the Islands.

Revealing why she wants to narrate her story in The Challenge: Home Turf, she said:

“The cast don’t know anything about my past. I’m telling my story now because I want to share all elements of myself.”

The Challenge: Home Turf will be released on Monday, January 29, at 8 pm ET on The Challenge YouTube channel.

Bid farewell to a fan favorite show right here