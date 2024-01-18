Who was The Challenge star CT Tamburello married to? All about his ex-wife

Chris “CT” Tamburello is one of the fan-favorite players to ever compete on MTV’s The Challenge. With nearly two decades of career in reality TV, fans have witnessed both his fiery and soft antics on their screens. The Challenge alum recently featured as one of the champions on the 39th season, Battle for a New Champion, of the smash-hit MTV show.

In addition to this, he also made a jump from The Challenge to the world of The Traitors this year by joining to compete on season 2 of the Peacock reality series.

Chris “CT” Tamburello was embroiled in a divorce with his ex-wife Lilianet Solares, which was settled in November 2023.

The Challenge star CT Tamburello and his ex-wife have a son together

Little has been known about the personal life of Lilianet Solares, who is also the mother of CT Tamburello’s young son CJ. Born in Cuba, Lilianet moved to Florida, Miami as a child and was raised in the United States during her formative years. Regarding her profession, Lilianet is reported to be a former model.

Before shooting to fame as the wife of CT Tamburello, she worked with Empire BBK, a modelling agency wherein she worked with several magazines and took part in commercials. She is suggested to have stakes in the real estate business as well.

In 2015, Lilianet met the reality TV star in Southern Florida when Chris moved from Massachusetts and only a year into dating they welcomed son CJ into their lives. They tied the knot in a legalised wedding at a Miami court in 2018 before Lilianet agreed to have their wedding ceremony televised for an MTV special, which aired in December 2018.

Fans of the reality TV star were introduced to Lilianet and her Spanish-speaking family during the two-hour special, titled CT’s Getting Married.

The Challenge star CT Tamburello and Lilianet Solares’ divorce

In November 2022, The Challenge star filed for divorce in Miami-Dade County, claiming his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” Chris and Lilianet’s marriage was nothing less than a rollercoaster ride since their wedding special aired on MTV.

While making his appearance on Double Agents in 2020, Chris announced the couple took some time apart.

The seven-time Challenge champion said in one of the episodes:

“Marriage was not going well. We're separated. I feel like I've been running from problems for a long time, and I feel like they finally caught up with me. And I couldn't lie to myself anymore."

However, the couple reconciled later and one of their emotional phone calls was aired during an episode of Spies, Lies & Allies. It was in January 2022, when speculation of their break up surfaced online, and initially, Chris dismissed the rumours.

In April 2023, the reality TV star spoke at length about his messy divorce in a now-deleted Instagram video. He said:

"I'm tired of getting' dragged. Look, I can look my mother, my father, my son, baby mama, her parents, too, and God in the eyes. … I can honestly say I've given you everything you asked for, including this divorce. Why am I getting dragged? Defamation.

The tumultuous split was finalised in November 2023. According to TMZ, the exes reached a settlement which included agreeing to split the custody of their son and also evenly dividing the expenses for the child.

CT Tamburello was ordered to pay $761.39 each month in child support to Lilianet and an additional $332.45 for each week he won’t exercise equal timesharing. The reality TV star got to keep their home but Lilianet was given $30,000 for her portion of the property’s equity.

