Did The Challenge star Jay Starrett’s ex-girlfriend Morgan leave him for Johnny Bananas?

Jay Starrett remains one of the controversial contestants on The Challenge season 39, Battle for a New Champion. Episode 15, released on Wednesday, January 24, saw the eliminations of players Ravyn and Zara. However, fans of the reality TV show were left disappointed with the persistent existence of Jay in the series.

Alongside viewers, contestant Nurys Mateo also called him out for his “disgusting” behavior on X. She wrote:

“I don’t want to continue talking sh*t about Jay because I truly did love him as a friend, but damn, every time I see all the sh*t he said/did to me this season, I can’t help but be disgusted with him.”

Notably, Jay has led an equally scandalous life when it comes to his love life. His ex-girlfriend Morgan Willet cheated on him with reality star Johnny Bananas, a finalist on House of Villains season 1.

All about The Challenge star Jay’s love triangle

Morgan Willet, the winner of Big Brother: Over the Top, briefly dated Starrett in 2018, but the couple split soon. However, love reignited between them when they met on Ex on the Beach season 2. Morgan and Jay formed an inseparable bond on the dating show, but everything changed when she signed up for The Challenge: War of Worlds.

At the Ex on the Beach reunion, Morgan explained:

“As soon as I left the Ex on the Beach house, three days later, I left to go film The Challenge. It took me going to the middle of nowhere, sitting by myself in a desert and being, like, ‘OK, maybe I jumped into things a little too soon.’”

But Jay, who wasn’t convinced of Morgan’s justification, accused her of cheating on him with Johnny Bananas. Morgan insisted:

“I care about Jay as a person. We were not meant to be in a relationship.”

After repeated denial, Morgan later admitted she did kiss Johnny but claimed nothing happened beyond a kiss with him until she broke up with Jay.

The Challenge star did not believe her at the time.

Why The Challenge star Jay is at odds with Nurys Mateo?

One segment of episode 15 saw Jay and Michelle confronting Nurys about the “stalemate” that led to Asaf’s elimination in the previous episode. Though Nurys insisted she did nothing against Jay, the latter accused her of " throwing down two dudes” who had her back. In a confessional, Nurys said:

“I don't know how out of 12 people, my one vote was going to make the biggest difference. I don't regret it and if they want to blame me for the stalemate, so be it."

The heated conversation escalated to the point that Nurys had to walk away, and when Michelle attempted to salvage the situation, Jay lashed out at her. His rude behavior left fans unimpressed, and a barrage of viewers took to social media to publicly slam his antics toward other cast members.

The two cast members who were eliminated from season 39 episode 15 were Zara and Ravyn. In the previous episode, veteran Brad Fiorenza locked horns with contestant Kyland Young and accepted defeat.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET/PT. Interested viewers can stream the show on services including Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

