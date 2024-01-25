The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 24, 2024, at 8 pm ET on MTV. In the episode, the cast competed in a daily challenge that saw the members go home even before the elimination.

While Ravyn and Zara were eliminated in the segment, according to fans, one "insufferable" player made it through. For fans of the MTV show, Jay Starret's continued presence weighed heavier than the two cast members' elimination.

They further slammed him for his behavior towards some of his cast members, including Nurys Mateo. The season 39 female cast member also chimed in on the matter online by noting that while she didn't want to continue "talking sh*t" about Jay, she couldn't help but feel "disgusted" by him every time she watches a Battle for a New Champion episode.

One person, @WeekendGabe, wrote on X:

"Jay is a such a weak b*tch. How the dudes let this dude stake to a finals is wild af."

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a brand new episode on MTV.

Jay continues to be one of the most hated contestants of The Challenge season 39

The Challenge cast member Nurys and fans slam Jay in episode 15 (Image via Twitter/@WeekendGabe/@NurysKMateo)

The Challenge season 39 episode 15 saw more than one contestant depart the show. The previous episode saw the last of the mercenaries appearing, which meant the contestants would go up against each other in the elimination rounds. Contestants would also be eliminated from daily challenges as part of The Purge.

The two cast members who were eliminated from The Challenge season 39 episode 15 were Zara and Ravyn. While fans were sad to see the two go home, especially after Zara's remarkable performance against Horacio and Kyland, another cast member became the talk of the town once again.

Jay Starret, who fans have slammed since the beginning of the season, was once again slammed for his strategy and gameplay in The Challenge season 39 episode 15.

During the segment, Jay and Michelle sat Nurys down to have a conversation about the "stalemate" from the previous episode that landed Asaf into elimination. Nurys Mateo told him that she never did "anything to be against Jay."

Jay told the season 39 cast member that she "threw down two dudes" who had her back. Nurys denied the accusation. She told Jay that he had the same power as her and to stop "throwing that sh*t" on her.

"I don't know how out of 12 people, my one vote was going to make the biggest difference. I don't regret it and if they want to blame me for the stalemate, so be it," Nurys told the cameras.

The conversation turned into an argument when Jay told Nurys that he would never play her game. He further told her that he would play his own game on "girls' day."

This prompted Nurys to walk away. Michelle tried explaining the situation to Jay and the former lashed out at her. He told her that he had been taking care of the two during the game.

Fans slammed Jay in season 39 episode 15 for his behavior towards the cast member.

The Challenge fans slam Jay (Image via Twitter/#TheChallenge)

