The Challenge season 39: Who went home tonight?

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode on MTV on Wednesday, February 7, 2024. The episode saw a total of three cast members go home, one during The Purge, and two during the elimination challenge at the end of the episode.

The following article contains spoilers for The Challenge season 39 episode 17. Readers' discretion is advised.

In season 39 episode 17, the cast competed in a daily challenge during which they had to continuously run on a hamster wheel suspended on water. As James explained, the five to fall into the water became a part of the losers bracket while the final five became a part of the winner's bracket. Out of the five to fall first, one contestant, Michele Fitzgerald, was purged and eliminated from the show.

The elimination challenge saw Nurys Mateo go up against Olivia and James and come out victorious. The three eliminated contestants in the latest episode were Michele, Olivia, and James.

The Challenge season 39 airs episodes weekly on Wednesdays at 8 pm ET on MTV.

Olivia Kaiser discusses The Challenge season 39 elimination

The Challenge season 39 has seen one of the biggest feuds in the show's history as friends turned into enemies on the show while filming. Nurys Mateo and Olivia Kaiser were extremely close before filming started, however, their social games inside the house turned their friendship sour.

The two were often on the opposite sides of things but Nurys still believed that the two could mend the situation. Despite her brother warning her about Olivia, Nurys had faith in her friendship but a betrayal was imminent. In the previous episode, The Challenge season 39 contestant was sure her best friend Olivia would save her from elimination.

Olivia saved Moriah instead, which upset both Horacio and Nurys, and landed the two alongside Kyland into elimination. Nurys came out victorious but was sent into elimination in the latest episode as well. She competed against Olivia and James and sent the two packing.

Olivia Kaiser discussed Nury's elimination with Entertainment Weekly, stating that she had been "checked out."

"Whatever, screw the final. Because when I made my decision to save Moriah and that whole thing went down, it was never my intention to be playing a desperate game, to be like, "I gave to make this final at all costs."

Olivia Kaiser added that the final cut didn't show her clapping for Nurys when the season 39 contestant won. She added that Mateo was freezing and she warmed her up and they celebrated her win.

"I was happy because I wasn't proud of how I'd gotten there. And going forward, I want to be proud of how I play the game all the way to the final."

The Challenge season 39 contestant spoke about where she currently stands with Nurys and noted that she was "hot and cold" towards her. Olivia noted that sometimes she would forgive her and "then she won't." She added that she understood Nurys' station but there was only so much she could do.

"Right now, she has said that she's never going to forgive me. I'm going to respect that and just keep moving forward in my life."

