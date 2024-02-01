“Nurys ATEEEEE”: The Challenge fans celebrate Nurys Mateo’s win

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, January 31, 2024. During the segment, fans saw three cast members get eliminated, one through The Purge and the remaining two through the elimination challenge.

The episode started with the aftermath of Zara Zoffrey's elimination as Kyland and Horacio returned to the house. The two cast members were no strangers to the elimination round; in episode 16, they found themselves back there.

However, this time, also competing with them was Nurys Mateo. The three were closest to each other in The Challenge season 39 and presented as a threat to some of the other cast members. Nurys beat the two men and returned to the competition.

Fans took to social media to celebrate her win. One user, @Natrightnow_ wrote on X:

"Nurys ATEEEEE. I woke the whole house up."

The Challenge season 39 fans react to Nurys Mateo winning the elimination challenge

Expand Tweet

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week. During the segment, three more contestants were eliminated from the game. The competitive show featured alliances crumbling, friendships being broken, and lovers being torn apart.

The segment picked up where the previous episode ended, with Kyland and Horacio returning from the elimination arena after successfully beating Zara Zoffrey from the MTV show in episode 15.

Horacio entered the house a little after Kyland, which prompted the cast to think that he had been eliminated. This made Olivia Kaiser emotional, she expressed regret about not having her season 38 partner back in the current season.

However, seeing him return made both her and Nurys happy. Berna pointed out that she felt bad for the two as they were so upset. Kyland and Berna got into an argument about Kyland and Horacio being targeted by the rest of the house.

Nurys wanted to quit the show that night, but Michelle and Olivia persuaded her out of it. But later in the show, Olivia put Nurys up as a candidate for elimination and advised everyone to vote for her rather than Olivia because Nurys had expressed a desire to return home the night before.

After deliberation, Olivia tried explaining to The Challenge season 39 cast member why she voted for her. Nurys told Olivia that her brother called her and warned her about Olivia. She noted that he told her that Olivia didn't think of her as her friend and would "screw" her over.

Nurys said,

"I was bawling my eyes out."

The other two players in elimination along with Nurys were Horacio and Kyland. Nurys defeated the "golden" players of the season and returned to the show. Fans took to social media to celebrate her win and noted that they couldn't wait to see what would happen next.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The Challenge season 39 will air episode 17 next week on MTV.