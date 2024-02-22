"Delulu": The Challenge season 39 fans slam Colleen in season finale 

The Challenge season 39 aired a brand new episode this week on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the remaining contestants compete in the final leg of the race to become the next champion of the season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the finale of the MTV show. Reader's discretion is advised.

In last week's episode, Emanuel Neagu had a massive lead over the other contestants and began this week's episode with an advantage. He was the only one safe from the upcoming elimination and could pick a contestant of his choice to send into elimination. He chose Nurys, and although Colleen was afraid that Nurys would choose her name, she drew Moriah's name and sent her packing.

Later on in the episode, Nurys won one of the tasks, and gave Colleen a disadvantage. Colleen believed that it was because Nurys Mateo thought of her as a threat.

However, fans of the MTV show took to social media to react to the segment and slammed Colleen. One person, @yourfavmermaid_, expressed their surprise on X, stating:

"Colleen, I'm sorry, what!?! You're f*cking delulu if you think Nurys sabotaged you because she thinks you're a "threat."

Netizens have since been discussing the events of the finale and sharing their opinions on what Colleen had to say.

The Challenge season 39 fans didn't think Colleen should have been a finalist

The Challenge season 39 fans slam Colleen

The Challenge season 39 aired its latest and final episode on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. During the segment, fans saw the remaining contestants, Emanuel Neagu, Nurys Mateo, Corey Lay, Colleen Schneider, Berna Canbeldek, and Moriah Jadea compete in the remainder of the tasks to see who became the winner of the show.

The episode started with Emanuel Neugu being safe from elimination, since he had the lead in the previous episode. After the elimination challenge that followed, Moriah was eliminated by Nurys.

Later in the episode, Nurys won a task and could sabotage someone else's game, and she gave Colleen a disadvantage. Nurys told her that it was the finale, and they were fighting for a "lot of shit" on the MTV show. She told the cast member:

"You were the only person out of everyone here that I wholeheartedly had your back the entire time. And every chance you had the opportunity to have my back, you never did. You actually did the opposite."

In a confessional, Colleen called the day "exhausting" and noted that it just got longer. The Challenge season 39 contestant noted that Nurys had sabotaged her since she was apparently a "threat."

Due to the sabotage, the cast member was the last one to finish the puzzle, but her confidence didn't falter. She kept at it and gained the lead over Nurys later in the episode during a Sudoko challenge but ultimately finished third.

Fans took to social media to react to the sabotage and slammed Colleen for thinking she was a "threat."

Episodes of The Challenge season 39 are available to stream on MTV.

