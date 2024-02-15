The Challenge season 39: Who went home tonight?

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion aired a brand new episode this week. The segment marked the beginning of the season 39 finale which was divided into three parts, much like the rest of the season.

The cast took part in Conquest, during which they competed as a group to add more money to the pot and while the segment started with seven finalists, one of them went home by the end of the episode.

The following The Challenge season 39 article contains spoilers for episode 18.

The segment saw the cast compete collectively to raise the pot, followed by an elimination challenge during which the cast voted for who they wanted to see go home. The two contestants who went head-on were Corey and Jay, and the latter was eliminated.

The Challenge season 39 episode 18 saw Jay's elimination

The Challenge season 39 episode 18 started with a team challenge which marked the beginning of the final leg of the race. Ahead of the finale task, host TJ Allen addressed the cast and recapped their journey on Battle for a New Champion.

He told Berna that she had a lot of ups and downs during the season and that her friendships were constantly tested. The host told Moriah Jadae that she navigated an "unexpected bond" beyond her alliance and almost got James into the final as well.

TJ told Emanuel that while he started the game with Berna as his number one, he quickly aligned himself with Jay Starret. The host told Colleen that nobody could argue that she knew how to play the game.

He told Nurys Mateo:

"Nurys, you're the only contender standing in front of me who has faced any elimination this season this season. And even though it was truly bittersweet, you took out four beasts of the game after being voted in by the very friends you came into the game with."

He told Jay Starret that he had complete control of his alliance and that it was now time to compete. TJ told Corey that while he had a rough start, he managed to fight through adversity and prove that he was a force.

The host then described the first leg of The Challenge season 39 finale to them. The contestant to finish third would walk away with $36,000, the first runner-up would win $70,000 and the winner would win $250,000.

The final was divided into three parts, Control, Chaos, and Conquest. As part of the first level, the contestants had to run a 26-mile course while being attached through a rope.

They had to make it to a hidden fortress where there were 19 chests. Inside the chests, there were different colored ropes and after three ropes each, the players were to detach themselves from the group and continue.

The course also contained a golden chest, anyone who found it could immediately disconnect from the group and head to the finish point. The cast had to build a giant symbol with ropes to win the money. If they failed to finish the task in 60 minutes, they would lose $16,000.

This was followed by an elimination task, during which Corey and Jay went up against one another in another obstacle course which ended with a puzzle. Corey beat Jay in the task and eliminated him from The Challenge season 39.

The Challenge season 39 will return next week with a brand new episode next week on MTV.

