The Challenge season 39 episode 17 was released on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, at 8 pm ET on MTV. Titled Feel the Bern, the episode focused on Nurys Mateo landing in the elimination round once again. During the episode, she displayed her revenge gameplay, leading fans to call her "the champion."

The episode also showed three contestants, Michele Fitzgerald, Olivia Kaiser, and James Lock. While Michele was eliminated during the daily challenge, Olivia and James left the show following the elimination challenge at the end of the episode. Six players were eliminated in the last two episodes and four of them were sent home by Nurys alone. Fans watching the show loved her energy and unapologetic tactics.

They took X to praise Nurys with many calling her "the star," and a user @LMirish stated that The Challenge contestant was "amazing television."

Nurys kicks Olivia and James out of The Challenge season 39

Episode 17 of The Challenge, showed the daily challenge, "Drum Roll." This challenge involved all the players running on a rotating platform that was suspended above water. The contestants only had a rope to support themselves while maintaining balance.

In a confessional, James explained the rules of the task and said that the contestant had to stay on the platform for "as long as possible."

"The first five players to come off go into the loser bracket, the top five would go into the winner bracket." He added.

Additionally, the player who stayed the longest on the rotating platform would become immune to elimination. However, the first person to fall in the water was instantly eliminated.

The winner of this challenge was Berna Canbeldek of the Survivor Turkey 8 fame, while Michele Fitzgerald failed to maintain balance and faced immediate eviction. Later, during the house votes, The Challenge fans saw something that surprised them.

Nurys was pushed into elimination in the previous episode due to the scheme made by Jay Starrett and Michele. However, Jay made a deal with Olivia to not save Michele. This led to her competing against her boyfriend Horacio Gutiérrez and close friend Kyland Young in a battle for survival.

The house votes work with the winner of the daily challenge earning the power to save a player. This player in return saves another, and the process continues until there are only three players left at the bottom. Upon earning the power last week, Jay saved Michele, who picked Olivia next.

While Nurys expected Olivia to save her next, she chose Moriah Jadea's name, leaving Nurys and her closest allies at the bottom together. Eventually, Nurys defeated them both and returned to the main house, knowing that she had no one left to trust.

In this latest episode, Nurys fell at the bottom again but she was pitted against James and her best friend-turned-rival Olivia in the elimination round. Nurys did not hold back from returning the favor of Olivia's past betrayal and sent them packing in the ultimate revenge style, according to fans.

The Challenge fans say Nurys "dominated the elimination round"

Watching her double-eliminate players this week, viewers were surprised and amused. While some fans were impressed with her gameplay, others enjoyed the exit of her rivals. Many called her the "star of the season," and others said that she was the "heart of the season."

The latest elimination round sent Nurys Mateo to the finals alongside Berna Canbeldek, Colleen Schneider, Moriah Jadea, Corey Lay, Emanuel Neagu, and Jay Starrett.

The Challenge: Battle for a New Champion airs on MTV every Wednesday at 8 pm ET/PT. Those interested can watch the competition series on multiple streaming platforms including Philo, DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Sling TV.

