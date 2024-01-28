5 best shows coming to Paramount+ in February 2024

Paramount+ is one of the leading streaming services available in America, similar to other big names like Netflix, Prime Videos, and Hulu. Paramount Plus works in tandem with CBS Entertainment and Paramount Pictures, working as the streaming platform for the content rolling out of these houses. However, it also works on original titles every now and then.

Some of the biggest titles that rolled out from Paramount+ are Joe Pickett, True Lies, Special Ops: Lioness, Tulsa King, Star Trek: Picard, and many more. The platform has a variety of exclusive content to offer and has made itself relevant in the cut-throat industry of streaming services.

With that in mind, this article is set to explore the latest and best titles that will be coming to Paramount+ in February 2024.

Halo season 2, The Family Stallone, and more - 5 of the best new shows on Paramount+ in February 2024

1) Halo season 2

Halo (Image via Paramount+)

Halo is a sci-fi action-adventure series from the house of Paramount+. The series was created by Steven Kane and Kyle Killen as a live-action adaptation of the popular first-person shooter game from Xbox, Halo. The original game franchise made its debut back in 2001 with the release of Halo: Combat Evolved and has since been one of the biggest titles in the FPS category.

The series stars Pablo Schreiber, Shabana Azmi, Natasha Culzac, Olive Gray, Yerin Ha, Natasha McElhone, and others in pivotal roles. The live-action series premiered in 2022 and was well-received by a larger audience. However, the changes to the source material attracted criticism.

A second season is set to arrive on the streaming platform on February 8, 2024, with the first two episodes. Six more episodes will be released weekly on Thursdays. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads as follows:

"In season two, Master Chief John-117 leads his team of elite Spartans against the alien threat known as the Covenant. In the wake of a shocking event on a desolate planet, John cannot shake the feeling that his war is about to change and risks everything to prove what no one else will believe – that the Covenant are preparing to attack humanity’s greatest stronghold. With the galaxy on the brink, John embarks on a journey to find the key to humankind’s salvation, or its extinction — the Halo."

2) The Family Stallone

The Family Stallone (Image via Paramount+)

The Family Stallone is a reality TV series from the house of Paramount+. The show is executive-produced by Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry, with MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions taking the helm. The series was renewed for a second season within one week of the premiere of its first season on May 17, 2023.

Revolving around the Stallone family, the show features Sylvester Stallone, Jennifer Flavin, Sophia Stallone, Sistine Stallone, Scarlet Stallone, Frank Stallone, and others. The first season also featured guest stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Al Pacino, and Dolph Lundgren, among others. The show was a huge hit and quickly became one of the top titles on the streaming platform.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"After playing some of the most legendary characters in cinematic history three-time Academy Award nominee Sylvester Stallone is ready to give cameras access into what he would consider the greatest role of his lifetime – dad. Get to know Sly, Jennifer & their daughters in the new reality series."

Season 2 of The Family Stallone is set to release on February 21, 2024.

3) #Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders (Image via Paramount+)

#Cybersleuths: The Idaho Murders is an upcoming crime docuseries original from the house of Paramount+. Directed by Lucie Jourdan, the series is set to release on February 6, 2024, with three episodes.

The docuseries will explore the incident of the mysterious deaths of four students from the University of Idaho. When the bloody dead bodies of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, and Xana Kernodle were discovered, the authorities and people were sent into a frenzy.

While they spent weeks investigating without any leads, a group of TikTok detectives made considerable progress. #Cybersleuths is set to explore their contributions and ask the inevitable question of their legitimacy.

4) A Bloody Lucky Day

A Bloody Lucky Day (Image via Paramount+)

A Bloody Lucky Day is a South Korean thriller drama series from the house of TVING. The series was directed by Pil Gam Seong with a screenplay written by Kim Min Sung and Song Han Na, as an on-screen adaptation of Aporia's webtoon of the same name.

The cast for the series features Lee Sung-min, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Lee Jung-eun in pivotal central roles. The series premiered at the 2023 Busan International Film Festival with its first two episodes before releasing on South Korean network TV.

The official synopsis for the series reads as follows:

"Oh Taek is a down-on-his-luck taxi driver having an uncharacteristic streak of good fortune when he agrees to drive a mysterious man named Geum Hyuk-soo to a faraway city in exchange for an exorbitant fare."

It continues,

"But when the passenger reveals his true nature, confessing to grisly crimes in his past and murdering others on the highway, the taxi driver must play mind games to ensure his lucky streak doesn’t come to a deadly end."

A Bloody Lucky Day is being brought to the US for streaming by Paramount+ and is set to release on February 1, 2024.

5) Survivor season 46

Survivor is a popular competitive reality TV show from the house of CBS. The series was originally an international adaptation of the Swedish competitive reality series Expedition Robinson. Both shows have been created by Charlie Parsons, with Jeff Probst taking the helm as the presenter for the American version.

The show revolves around a group of strangers who are left in a remote location away from civilization. The contestants need to tap into their primal instincts to organize food, shelter, and fire for themselves. They also compete against each other in feats of physical and mental prowess in an attempt to become the last one standing as the Sole Survivor.

Survivor has been running for an impressive 45 seasons, with the 46th season set to start streaming on Paramount+ on February 28, 2024.

These are some of our top picks of titles that will be arriving on Paramount+ in February 2024. If some of these titles piqued your interest and you're not subscribed to Paramount's streaming service, now might be a good time to consider getting a subscription.

