A BLoody Lucky Day Part 2: Release date, plot, cast, and all you need to know

K-drama A BLoody Lucky Day (Korean: 운수 오진 날 or Onsu Ojin Nal) is based on the Webtoon of the same name was published on the site Naver and is gaining attention for its awaited part 2. The South Korean TV series is all set to release the second part of the show on December 8, 2023, at Korean Standard Time on the streaming app TVING.

Inducing much excitement among the fans, the show’s second part will once again feature veteran Korean star Lee Sung-min and Dr. Romantic actor Yoo Yeon-seok.

On December 4, TVING dropped the thriller teaser poster for the show, featuring the two stars and indicating the release of the next part.

The poster is subtitled in Korean:

“Unstoppable companionship, It is not over yet.”

Cast and Plot of A Bloody Lucky Day Part 2

The psychological thriller A Bloody Lucky Day is coming back with the second part, starring Lee Sung-min, Yoo Yeon-seok, and Lee Jung-eun. The show follows the story of a Mokpo Taxi driver Oh Taek (played by Lee Sung-min), who unknowingly accepts serial killer Geum Hyuk-soo (played by Yoo Yeon-seok) as his passenger.

Geum Hyuk-soo offered a huge sum to the driver, Oh Taek, to reach his destination. Oh Taek dreamt of a pig that day, which is a sign of good luck in Korean culture, and so without thinking twice, he accepted the offer. As soon as he realized that the passenger was a psychopathic killer, he tried his utmost to survive in this situation.

The two portrayed an unstable comradeship to achieve their goals during this dreadful journey. However, as the show further unravels, both of them turn their backs on each other.

In the upcoming part, Oh Taek is gearing up to take revenge against Geum Hyuk-soo. Oh Taek’s eyes are filled with rage and sadness as he goes against Geum Hyuk-soo in the poster.

Where to watch A Bloody Lucky Day?

The show was released on November 24 on the South Korean streaming platform TVING, and the second part of the series will also air on the same service on December 8.

The second part consists of four episodes from Episodes 7–10, which is the continuation of the first part. Previously, this suspense thriller drama was screened at the 28th Busan International Film Festival in October of this year.

More about A Bloody Lucky Day

While describing the upcoming episodes, the production team said:

“With astonishing twists and turns, Part 2 will include new stories that were not in the first. I hope you will enjoy Oh Taek and Geum Hyuk-soo's confrontation on the reset stage. It will be worth waiting for Part 2, which will be even more.”