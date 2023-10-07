Fans swoon over Song Joong-ki's look for Busan International Film Festival 2023: "How is this man real he looks like a dream"

Song Joong-ki made a show-stopping appearance at the opening ceremony of the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF) on October 4, 2023. The K-drama star looked dapper in a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt and bow tie, looking as happy as can be while he posed for pictures on the red carpet.

BIFF 2023 brought together some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, with the Korean actor stealing the spotlight as he showed up along with his co-stars from his latest project, Hopeless aka Hwaran. Other than the Hwaran cast, the event also had big names like Park Eun-bin, Jeon Jong-seo, Han Hyo-joo, Krystal Jung, and Yoo Seung-ho in attendance.

Expand Tweet

Netizens swooned over Song Joong-ki's stunning visuals, as BIFF 2023 marked his first major red carpet event after the birth of his son on June 14, 2023. Fans couldn't help but gush over his ageless beauty, with many exclaiming that he didn't look a day old from his last red carpet appearance.

Although the Korean actor has been wrapped in controversies as of late, he didn't let it dim his radiance as he happily posed for pictures alongside his co-stars and interacted with his fans, who were present at the film festival to show their support.

Song Joong-ki looked dapper in an effortless hair and makeup look at BIFF 2023

Expand Tweet

Similar to his fashion choices, Song Joong-ki kept his hair and makeup minimalistic and subtle, allowing his natural beauty to be the star of the show. For his makeup, he went with a dewy base that lent a stunning glow to his skin, keeping his eye and lip makeup minimal and opting for a natural pink lip shade in a creamy finish.

The Descendants of the Sun star went with an effortless hairstyle for BIFF 2023, simply parting his naturally straight hair down the side. This let his bangs fall lightly on the side as well, nicely framing his face without making the actor look too blunt. Along with that, he styled the tips of his hair to curl inward, adding subtle volume to his hairdo.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans gushed over his flawless side profile, with many noting that the more one zoomed into his pictures from the film festival, the more handsome he looked. Netizens also joked about his ageless beauty, stating that the Korean actor has forgotten how to age. An X user even went on to note that he was the "finest of all", as others exclaimed that he was the "perfect man" on the night of BIFF 2023.

Song Joong-ki's latest project, Hopeless, is set to release on October 11, 2023, in South Korea. The K-drama star will be starring alongside Hong Xa-bin, Kim Hyung-seo (popularly known as Bibi), Jung Jae-kwang and Jung Man-sik.

The neo-noir film first premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 24, 2023, and was invited to BIFF 2023 under the "Korean Cinema Today - Special Premiere" section.