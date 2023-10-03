Fans swoon over Jeon Do-yeon's look for the Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2024 show: "Please ma'am I'm on my knees"

Jeon Do-yeon made an appearance at the Balenciaga Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris on October 1, 2023. The K-drama star looked chic in an all-black outfit that she had paired with a black oversized handbag. She wore pointed-toe heels with her baggy pants, which made her look all the more edgy, according to fans.

Netizens swooned over Jeon Do-yeon's look at the Balenciaga show in Paris, with many claiming that the Kill Boksoon star looked "cool." They especially appreciated her hairstyle, complete with a hairpin featuring a cat.

The K-drama star rocked an asymmetric bodycon top with acid-washed baggy pants and pointed-toe heels. The shiny fabric of her top added intrigue to the overall look, with her natural black hair playing a major role in achieving the edgy look.

Expand Tweet

The Korean actress reunited with her Crash Course in Romance co-star, Roh Yoon-seo, at the luxury brand's fashion show. Fans were ecstatic to see the on-screen mother-daughter duo interact at the Paris Fashion Week. The Balenciaga event also saw the likes of KARD's BM and Thai actor PP Krit Amnuaydechkorn, with most celebrities going for a neutral-toned look.

Jeon Do-yeon looked gorgeous in a natural makeup look and edgy hairstyle at the Balenciaga SS24 show in Paris

Expand Tweet

While Jeon Do-yeon's fashion choices were super edgy, she kept her makeup natural and effortless. However, it was her hairdo that was stylish and cool, according to fans as she rocked a structured bun with choppy micro bangs. Jeon Do-yeon tied all of her hair up into a structured bun at the back of her head. The tips of her hair were styled to stick out from the back with a large cat-shaped hairpin.

The A Man and A Woman actress went with a dewy base, almost no cheek makeup, and paired it with a nude lip shade with a creamy finish. For her eye makeup, she wore a dramatic winged liner with a light brown shimmery eyeshadow.

Fans who saw her look were gushing over her look and took to social media to praise the actress. While some said that the Korean actress was "serving visuals," others called her a "baddie and softie" at the same time. They loved her look at the Balenciaga SS24 show in Paris.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jeon Do-yeon has been extremely busy with filming and is set to star in two upcoming films Revolver and 18 Youth. The K-films are slated to premiere in 2024, with Revolver aiming for a submission to the Cannes Film Festival 2024. While Revolver's first script reading was held on July 6, 18 Youth's first script reading was held on August 10, 2023.