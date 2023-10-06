Netizens go gaga about Girls' Generation YoonA's look for the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2024 show: "Nobody has ever princess-ed the way yoona princesses"

On October 3, 2023, Girls' Generation's YoonA made an appearance at the Miu Miu Spring-Summer 2024 show in Paris. The K-drama star looked gorgeous in a skirt and top combination, complete with an oversized jacket that featured the same wool fabric, completing the monochromatic ensemble. The all-Miu Miu fit was part of the Italian fashion house's Fall-Winter 2023 collection, which she paired with the new Arcadie handbag and knee-high boots.

The SNSD member has been a long-time ambassador of Miu Miu, representing the same since October 2021. She was also a part of the Spring-Summer 2023 campaign, making her the only Asian model showcasing the SS23 collection.

Netizens loved her fashion and beauty choices for the Miu Miu show, with several of them noting that she looked like a real-life princess at Paris Fashion Week. The singer-actress exuded grace and elegance in the 'quiet luxury' look, with her effortless hair and makeup further accentuating her natural beauty.

The Miu Miu show in Paris also had IVE's Wonyoung and TWICE's Momo in attendance, with YoonA's interaction with the latter catching everyone's attention. Fans celebrated the interaction between the third and fourth-generation K-pop idols, as the duo not only posed for pictures but also took a selfie together while they enjoyed their drinks at the event.

Girls' Generation YoonA looked mesmerizing in an effortless hair and makeup look at the Miu Miu SS24 show in Paris

YoonA's fashion and beauty choices were comfortable and cozy, with her effortless hair and makeup further elevating the 'quiet luxury' look. Her jewelry pieces were also minimalistic, adding a hint of dazzle to her ensemble without looking too intense.

The King the Land star went with a simple hairstyle for the Miu Miu show, parting her shoulder-length hair down the side. She styled the tips of her hair to curl outward, thus adding some texture to her otherwise plain hairdo. Along with that, she adorned her hair with a Miu Miu hairclip that added intrigue, pulling the whole look together.

YoonA's makeup was minimal yet chic, with the Korean actress opting for an ultra-dewy base that lent a stunning glow to her skin. She kept her eye makeup simple with a thin winged liner and a light coat of mascara, going for a rose pink lip shade in a creamy finish for the finishing touch. The natural lip shade added a healthy dose of color to her lips without looking too bold, maintaining the subtle makeup look she was going for.

Fans gushed over her stunning visuals, as many noted that she had a flawless side profile. Lucky SONEs (Girls' Generation's fandom name) who got to meet the K-pop sensation in real life swooned over her beauty, as they stated that she looked just as mesmerizing up close as she did in the pictures.

In other news, YoonA made a special appearance at the Estée Lauder Beauty Sleep Lounge event in Singapore prior to her show-stopping appearance at the Paris Fashion Week. The K-drama actress was invited to represent the beauty brand as she is the Asia Pacific ambassador of Estée Lauder, having previously lent her stunning visuals to several of its campaigns.