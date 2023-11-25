"This is THE funniest thing": K-celebrities' contrast reactions to J.Y. Park vs. New Jeans performance at Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 goes viral

On Friday, November 24, the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards was rolled out, and J.Y. Park and NewJeans prepared an extraordinary performance to commemorate the memorable and remarkable award show. While the audience, consisting of several K-pop idols and K-drama actors, enthusiastically engaged with NewJeans' ETA and Super Shy performance, the reactions to J.Y. Park's performance were quite contrasting.

The fifty-one-year-old K-pop idol surprised the audience with the performance of four of his iconic songs: Sweet Dreams, When We Disco, Changed Man, and Take On Me. As the idol appeared on stage with a long, grand white coat and heavy eye makeup, the K-celebrities were already at a loss for words. As the performance kickstarted, the audience's reactions were so different from one another, which had netizens hilariously discussing the same.

Netizens can't stop talking about K-celebrities' contrasting reactions to New Jeans and J.Y. Park's performance at the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023

The annual Korea-based award show, Blue Dragon Film Awards, organized by Sports Chosun, is one of the most-anticipated award ceremonies of the year as it awards several excellencies in the film industry. The 44th edition of the award ceremony hosted by the K-drama actress Kim Hye-soo was undoubtedly a grand success, with the many deserving K-drama actors and actresses bagging their awards home.

While netizens often look forward to the interactions that might've fallen through during the ceremony, the K-celebrities' speeches, etc., at the Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023, they were surprised by the other aspects of the award ceremony that went viral. Since dance and music performances are integral to award ceremonies, two K-pop artists, NewJeans and J.Y. Park, released the songs from their discography.

While NewJeans' ETA and Super Shy performance received many enthusiastic smiles and reactions from the K-celebrities seated in the audience, it was somewhat absent when J.Y. Park rolled out his stage. As the idol started singing Sweet Dreams in his long and grand white coat, Park Bo-young seemed to be having the best time of her life as she cheerfully clapped while watching his performance.

However, Kim Sun-young, who was seated next to her, had her mouth open with a gasped-look on her face, and netizens hilariously talked about how it was their reactions to his stage, too. The responses became more contrasting and complex when the camera towards EXO's D.O. and Krsytal during J.Y. Park's outfit changed into a purple body suit.

Both their reactions were incomprehensible, and undoubtedly, it was the most viral reaction of the night. As the idol moved on to his next song, his viral track, When We Disco, more unexpected events unfolded. He brought a surprise cameo, the award ceremony's host Kim Hye-soo to dance alongside him for the song.

The cameras then showcased the reactions of the K-drama actors Ryu Jun-yeol, Song Joong-ki, and Jeon Yeo-been, and all their faces looked confused about how to react to J.Y. Park's performance. The cameras so obviously captured all their reactions at the event that the special hosts, Lee Sung-min and Bae Suzy, couldn't help but talk about the same.

After J.Y. Park's performance, Suzy commented,

"JYP PD-nim’s congratulatory performance earlier was truly unconventional and amazing."

To this, Lee Sung-min hilariously added,

"I was able to capture the facial expressions of the actors when Park Jin-young sang, so please be sure to check later."

Following the land of these reactions, fans have been consistently talking about the same, and they collectively agreed it's one of the funniest things that's resulted out of the recent award ceremonies.