GOT7’s Mark Tuan gives upset fan who yelled “F**k JYP” a realistic check

GOT7’s Mark Tuan gave a level-headed response to a fan who expressed her anger against his former company, JYP Entertainment. The incident occurred during the November 6 Los Angeles concert of The Other Side North America World Tour 2022.

And Mark said: "If Jyp wasn't here, I won't be here".



Mark is a real angel, he doesn't wanna hurt anyone or hold grudges

While the American rapper was talking about his experience as an idol at JYP Entertainment, a fan suddenly screamed:

“F**k JYP!”

It could be directed at either the CEO, J.Y Park, or the entertainment agency, or both. As the audience began screaming in agreement, Mark Tuan asked fans to be respectful and told them that he could only stand in front of them because of JYP.

“No no no! Hey hey hey! If JYP was not here, I would not be here. Okay?”

He then gestured a heart to that particular fan to showcase his love for their support but reiterated that his successful career is also because of J.Y Park.

“We were never really 100% with you guys”: GOT7’s Mark Tuan talks about his experience in JYP Entertainment

GOT7’s Mark Tuan embarked on his solo North American tour last month on October 3, 2022, in San Antonio. It arrived after the artist released his debut solo album, titled The Other Side, in August of the same year.

The Last Breath singer left his K-pop idol life when his former group, GOT7, left JYP Entertainment in January of last year. Although GOT7 are still together, the members have carved their own paths as musicians.

At the Los Angeles stop on November 6, the artist shared his honest thoughts about his and the group’s experience while under JYPE. He commented on the image that an agency indirectly forces idols to show, which makes it difficult for artists to show all their efforts. He said:

“You know we (the GOT7 members) always show you guys the best side of us, & we wanna be happy for you guys and… being back there (JYP Entertainment), we felt like we got to show you guys the things that the company kind of wanted to show and we were never really 100% with you guys… I feel like that’s what I felt like…”

he expressed his feelings and thoughts in a mature way.

he expressed gratitude and respect to former company.



Mark's grateful to others.

However, Mark Tuan's speech was interrupted when a fan screamed, “F**k JYP,” and the audience members cheered. He immediately shushed them and asked them to calm down. He then responded by saying that he was successful enough to hold tours because of JYP Entertainment. He reiterated:

“But that’s for real. If JYP was not here, I would not be here right now tonight, guys.”

The singer then continued that he was only sharing his experience from the industry where they could not showcase their real artistic selves:

“It’s just how I felt being in the industry. I feel like you know we were, we weren't able to be 100% with you guys. And you know, we go through a lot of emotions here on stage and it gets hard.”

In other news, Mark Tuan’s The Other Side North America tour was a success. Fans loved his antics, such as posing with a fan-made tote bag and ahgabong, singing a short cover of Jackson Wang’s Papillon, and many other things.

