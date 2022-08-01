Mark Tuan releasing 20 tracks for his solo album has fans surprised

In a funny incident, the K-pop community trended ‘20 tracks’ on Twitter after GOT7 member Mark Tuan released the details of his solo comeback album. The phrase reflected fans’ surprised emotions. Adding 20 songs to an album, especially a solo, is a big deal. Ahgases, the group’s fandom, made sure to flaunt it.

Mark Tuan will be making a comeback with his first studio solo album The Other Side on August 26. Prior to dropping the album details, the K-pop idol also announced a world tour with the same title as the album.

Despite leaving JYP Entertainment and embarking on solo ventures, GOT7’s fandom has remained incredibly loyal to them. This is another reason why fans are baffled with the album. Including a total of 20 songs, the upcoming release clearly implies that the K-pop idol is ready to unleash his artistic persona.

Ahgases fawn over details of Mark Tuan’s first studio solo album the other side

GOT7’s member Mark Tuan is doing things like no other idol. The 28-year-old rapper, singer and song-writer is currently gearing up for his first studio solo album release since leaving the agency in January last year. All his previous hits One in a Million, Last Breath, Never Gonna Come Down for Marvel’s Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Rings, among others, were digital singles.

The enthusiasm for the album is at an all-time high, especially after the release of the physical album content. On August 1, the idol dropped the pre-order date announcement and offered a glimpse of the album’s inclusions.

Photocards, posters, outer boxes and other related items were expected and nothing out of the ordinary. However, one thing that caught the fans’ eyes, was the small mention of “20 tracks.”

The information of the GOT7 rapper releasing 20 songs made Ahgases swoon. Fans remarked on how the idol had been doing quite all this while, and the suddenly released album information showcased the hard work behind the quietness.

Take a look at fans’ reactions below:

𝑪𝒉𝒆𝒓 𝑻𝒖𝒂𝒏❤💜💙คลั่งรักมาร์คต้วน @RyNapas @marktuan Mark, I'm super excited for your album and proud of you! Can’t wait to hear all 20 tracks! Your physical album is so unique concept and beautiful design. Love it and love you so much @marktuan Mark, I'm super excited for your album and proud of you! Can’t wait to hear all 20 tracks! Your physical album is so unique concept and beautiful design. Love it and love you so much ❤️ https://t.co/tAgBoGEMC3

루크 ♡ @sexcnyoung 20 TRACKS. NO SKIP. SLAY 20 TRACKS. NO SKIP. SLAY

jah @sireneyien Okay, but who the hell will include 20 tracks on their debut solo album? I bet none other than THE mark tuan. His solo album "THE OTHER SIDE" was the sexiest thing i’ve ever seen. Okay, but who the hell will include 20 tracks on their debut solo album? I bet none other than THE mark tuan. His solo album "THE OTHER SIDE" was the sexiest thing i’ve ever seen.

with Mark Tuan @withyoumarktuan



#theotherside_MarkTuan #MT1 @marktuan The most awaited album is finally here!! 🖤 We can’t wait to witness everything you have been working on for a long time now. And we surely cannot wait to hear your story in those 20 tracks 🤗 Thank you in advance for sharing this album! 🤍 @marktuan The most awaited album is finally here!! 🖤 We can’t wait to witness everything you have been working on for a long time now. And we surely cannot wait to hear your story in those 20 tracks 🤗 Thank you in advance for sharing this album! 🤍#theotherside_MarkTuan #MT1

tay🦋 @jinyounies mark was so quiet and suddenly he comes with a cd of 20 tracks like??? i want this album so bad mark was so quiet and suddenly he comes with a cd of 20 tracks like??? i want this album so bad

kristel¨ 🐳 @bambammie21 that's insane DHUAGDJAGSJA Mark really put a lot of effort and time to make this first album of him 🥺 oh damn... the other side album have 20 tracksthat's insane DHUAGDJAGSJA Mark really put a lot of effort and time to make this first album of him 🥺 oh damn... the other side album have 20 tracks 😳 that's insane DHUAGDJAGSJA Mark really put a lot of effort and time to make this first album of him 🥺❤

jah @sireneyien Okay, but who the hell will include 20 tracks on their debut solo album? I bet none other than THE mark tuan. His solo album "THE OTHER SIDE" was the sexiest thing i’ve ever seen. Okay, but who the hell will include 20 tracks on their debut solo album? I bet none other than THE mark tuan. His solo album "THE OTHER SIDE" was the sexiest thing i’ve ever seen.

Recent updates on the GOT7 rapper

GOT7’s Mark Tuan had a fun time with fans in Thailand. He held a successful three-day sold-out solo fan-meeting in Thailand titled Pull-Up in May. Fans speculate that the three unreleased songs the idol performed at the fan-meet will be included in the upcoming album. The songs were I Miss You So Much, My Name My Name and Mr. M.

The 28-year-old also recently announced his upcoming North American tour. He will be performing in 15 cities throughout October and November.

The tour will commence on October 3 in San Antonio, Texas and end on November 6 in Los Angeles, California. Between these dates, he will be performing in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Washington, Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Vancouver, Seattle, San Francisco and more places.

After an exciting fan-meeting, eager fans are waiting for Mark Tuan’s The Other Side. Pre-orders for the album will begin on August 4, and the album will be released on August 26, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far