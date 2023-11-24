From Kim Seon-ho to Jeon Yeo-been: A complete list of winners at 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023

On Friday, November 24, the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 was held at the KBS Hall in Yeouido, Seoul, South Korea. Organized by Sports Chosun, the award ceremony was hosted by Kim Hye-soo and Yoo Yeon-seok.

The Blue Dragon Awards is an annual ceremony renowned for recognizing talented actors and films that have made a substantial impact. This year, well-known celebrities like Kim Seon-ho, Song Joong-ki, and Park Bo-young emerged as winners. Hong Xabin, Go Min-si, and Kim Seon-ho were among the big winners of the evening.

The 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards were broadcast live through KBS2 and KBS YouTube channels, and the K-drama community expressed immense pride for the actors who won at the event.

It was also the last and the 30th time the legendary actress Kim Hye-soo hosted the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards in 2023. She was honored with a special prize for her significant contribution, dedicating her time to the awards over the years.

Best Film- Smugglers Best Director- Um Tae-hwa for Concrete Utopia Best Actor- Lee Byung-hun for Concrete Utopia Best Actress- Jung Yu-mi for Sleep Best Supporting Actor- Zo In-sung for Smugglers Best Supporting Actress- Jeon Yeo-been for Cobweb Best New Actor- Hong Xa-bin for Hopelesss Best Short Film- Ghwa the Last Name Best New Actress- Go Min-si for Smugglers Best New Director- Ahn Tae-jin for The Night Owl Best Screenplay- Jung Ju-ri for Next Sohee Best Editing- Kim Sun-min for The Night Owl Best Cinematography and Lighting- Kim Tae-kyeong and Hong Seung-chul for The Night Owl Best Music- Chang Kiha for Smugglers Technical Award- Jin Jong-hyun for The Moon Popular Star Award- Song Joong-ki, Kim Seon-ho, Zo In-sung, and Park Bo-young Audience Choice Award for Most Popular Film- The Roundup: No Way out

As many fans noticed, Park Bo-young and Kim Seon-ho shared the same stage at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023.

Fans also became emotional about Kim Hye-soo receiving an award for her 30 years of service, having hosted the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards since 1993. They were elated that she decided to bid farewell to the ceremony.

Congratulations poured in for the actors who had significant wins at the 44th Blue Dragon Film Awards 2023 on social media.