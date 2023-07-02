5 dramas that showcase the versatility of EXO's D.O: It’s Okay, That’s Love, 100 Days My Prince, and more

EXO's D.O is one among the many idols turned actors in the Korean Entertainment Industry who have marked their impact with multi-talented skills.

The diverse array of roles EXO’s D.O has portrayed speaks volumes about his versatility and commitment to his craft. From a vulnerable blind judo player to a regal prince, EXO's D.O filmography boasts an impressive repertoire, including notable works in Pure Love (2016), My Annoying Brother (2016), Positive Physique (2016), and many more.

Recognizing his immense talent and contribution to the world of cinema, EXO’s D.O was honored in March 2021 as one of the chosen 200 actors for the esteemed The Actor is Present campaign by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

Positive Physique, Bad Prosecutor, and more dramas starring EXO's D.O

1) Bad Prosecutor

Bad Prosecutor is a KBS drama that revolves around a prosecutor with a rebellious nature and unconventional methods of seeking justice. The title character is played by EXO's D.O (Jin Jung), a prosecutor who will not rest until those who exploit their power and riches to dodge punishment are brought to justice.

The drama gained recognition for its well-executed and thrilling action scenes. It even won him three awards at the 2022 KBS Drama Awards in Popularity Award, Best Couple Award and Top Excellence Award (Actor) category.

2) 100 Days My Prince

100 Days My Prince stands as one of EXO’s D.O highly acclaimed dramas, captivating audiences with its storyline and the remarkable chemistry shared with the talented actress Nam Ji-hyun.

This drama portrays EXO’s D.O in the role of a cold-hearted prince who, after an accident, loses his memory and finds himself stranded in a village for a hundred days. In this unfamiliar environment, he faces ridicule and is labeled as "stupid" due to his inability to perform common tasks.

EXO's D.O's portrayal earned him three prestigious awards, including the Best V Live Popularity Award at the 55th Baeksang Arts Awards, Best Actor of the Year, and Best Couple at the 14th Annual Soompi Awards.

3) Positive Physique

Positive Physique is a Korean web drama that revolves around the journey of Hwan Dong, played by EXO’s D.O, a film major preparing for his graduation project as a director. After winning the grand prize for his script, Hwan Dong encounters numerous obstacles that hinder his progress in completing the film.

In a bold move, Hwan Dong approaches his ex-girlfriend, Hye Jung, with a surprising proposition to play the lead role in his production. Naturally, Hye Jung is taken aback by his unexpected request, setting the stage for an intriguing dynamic between the two characters.

Released in 2016, this EXO’s D.O drama consists of 16 episodes, each spanning 10 minutes in length.

4) EXO Next Door

EXO Next Door is a South Korean web drama that literally shows EXO living next door to the main lead. The series revolves around the story of Ji Yeon-hee, an introverted fangirl who lives next door to the popular K-pop group EXO. Unexpectedly, she finds herself caught up in a whirlwind of events when the EXO members move into her house to hide from their fans.

In EXO Next Door, EXO's D.O whose real name is Do Kyungsoo, portrays himself. In the drama, EXO's D.O is depicted as a quiet and reserved member of EXO. Despite his initial skepticism and desire to keep a low profile, he gradually forms a close bond with Ji Yeonhee, the female lead.

EXO Next Door provided fans with an opportunity to see the EXO members in a lighthearted and comedic setting, blurring the line between fiction and reality.

5) It's Okay, That's Love

It's Okay, That's Love is a compelling drama that delves into the theme of mental illness, featuring a talented ensemble cast including renowned actors and actresses such as Jo In-sung, Gong Hyo-jin, Lee Kwang-oo, and Lee Sung-Kyung.

EXO's D.O portrayal in the drama earned him two prestigious awards: Best Young Actor at the 16th Seoul International Youth Film Festival and Best New Actor at the 3rd APAN Star Awards.

EXO’s D.O will be next seen in the upcoming blockbuster sci-fi movie The Moon, directed by Kim Yong-hwa. The Moon revolves around the fictional and dramatic story of Korea’s first lunar exploration mission. It is scheduled to be released on August 2, 2023, in theatres.

